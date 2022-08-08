Aptar acquires worldwide license for ﻿dry powder inhaler

Aptar Pharma, a global provider in drug delivery and active material science solutions, has acquired the worldwide rights to clinical stage drug developer Pharmaxis’ Orbital inhaler, a device designed to deliver high payload dry powder to the lungs.

The license will help Aptar Pharma meet growing global demand for safe and convenient administration of high dose treatments to the lungs.

Originally developed as a life cycle extending product for cystic fibrosis drug, the Orbital technology delivers high doses of drugs, such as antibiotics, to the lungs and allows powder payloads of up to 400mg to be inhaled by patients in divided doses without the need to reload.

Howard Burnett, vice president Global Pulmonary Category, Aptar Pharma commented: “With this acquisition, Aptar Pharma is pleased to be building on our current expertise for the treatment of chronic conditions. As a recognised global leader in respiratory drug delivery devices and associated services, we now have a wider offering to meet our customer needs.”

Gary Phillips, CEO Pharmaxis, added: “I am delighted that Aptar Pharma, who are one of the world’s foremost drug delivery device companies, have seen the potential in the Orbital technology. We look forward to them building on the technical evaluations carried out during the option period and delivering new product solutions that can benefit drug developers and patients. This announcement is a further example of our strategy to generate non-dilutive cash from the mannitol respiratory business.”

This acquisition strengthens Aptar Pharma’s leadership in respiratory by offering a broader range of devices and services, from formulation to patient. Coupled with their formulation expertise at Nanopharm, Human Factors and patient onboarding at Noble, analytical services at Next Breath – all Aptar Pharma companies - as well as their Digital Health offering, Aptar Pharma is able to optimise device design, customise drug development and differentiate with improved compliance to provide their customers with a value-added finished product.