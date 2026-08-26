Aptar Active Material Science’s Activ-Film technology launched with DPI drug

Aptar Active Material Science, part of AptarGroup, announced its first use of Activ-Film technology with a commercialised capsule-based Dry Powder Inhalation (DPI) drug product.

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The capsule-based DPI leverages Aptar’s Activ-Film technology to help safeguard the drug and support product performance throughout shelf life. This launch builds on past FDA approvals of oral solid dosage drugs, implants, and diagnostic products that incorporate this technology and marks Aptar’s first commercialisation of Activ-Film technology for use with a dry powder inhalation system.

Activ-Film technology leverages the company’s 3-Phase Activ-Polymer platform, which provides a broad spectrum of customised and highly-engineered materials, deployed in a range of configurations. For this launch, Aptar’s Activ-Film material is integrated into the blister packaging that houses the DPI’s dry-powder capsules. In this configuration, a piece of custom-engineered Activ-Film material is sealed in an aluminium blister cavity with a channel connecting it to the drug product. This enables the properties of the Activ-Film material to control the microclimate inside the drug blister cavity without coming into contact with the drug capsule itself.

“The launch of a capsule-based DPI with our Activ-Film technology marks an important milestone in Aptar’s mission to drive use of material science to advance drug delivery performance and patient experience,” said Badre Hammond, vice president of commercial operations and GM of Aptar Active Material Science. “We are committed to delivering ongoing innovation to support pharma developers as they bring more complex and sensitive drugs to market.”

Aptar’s Activ-Polymer technology is designed to help pharmaceutical partners meet drug-specific long-term and in-use stability requirements while supporting therapeutic performance. The company’s highly-engineered active material science solutions help maintain stability, mitigate degradation and impurities risk, and support overall drug product integrity.