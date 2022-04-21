Aptar Pharma returns to Pharmapack as Premium Partner

Aptar Pharma announces that it is an official Premium Partner at Pharmapack 2022, which will take place May 18-19, 2022 at Paris Expo in Paris, France.

Aptar Pharma’s reimagined booth at Pharmapack will take visitors on a drug delivery journey, and showcase how their wide range of end-to-end solutions, from formulation to patient, can help improve and save lives.

Aptar Pharma experts will be on hand to guide visitors through an interactive journey, including:

How Aptar Pharma Services’ patient-driven and value-added services platform can help customers accelerate and derisk their drug development journey.

Aptar Pharma company Noble's Human Factors Plus (HF +) service, which optimises the patient’s self-administration experience by helping to improve the customer’s product development journey, along with their patient training and onboarding devices and services that help to encourage patient adherence.

Aptar Pharma’s broad portfolio of drug delivery solutions covering a range of delivery routes.

How Aptar Pharma Digital Health is improving treatment experiences for patients via digital health solutions, including digital therapeutics (DTx), as well as their expanding range of connected devices to deliver digital medicines.

How Aptar Pharma is increasing capacity & adding capabilities worldwide via their global manufacturing expansion efforts.

Why Aptar Pharma’s sustainability focus is working daily to improve the health of our patients and the planet.

Pharmapack’s Innovation Gallery will feature two of Aptar Pharma’s services – a soon-to-launch digital health solution with mobile app for allergen immunotherapy treatment (AIT) patients, and Aptar Pharma’s PremiumCoat platform of products, data and services for injectable medicines. Both are entries in the Pharmapack 2022 Awards.

“After a two year absence, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re excited to be back in-person, bigger than ever, with our full Aptar Pharma team at Pharmapack,” commented Gael Touya, president, Aptar Pharma. “We’ve added considerably to our offering and we look forward to sharing our news with customers - old and new – and discuss how Aptar Pharma can help them along their next drug development journey, from formulation to patient,” he added.