BD launches prefillable vaccine syringe for reliability and efficiency

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), a global medical technology company, introduced a glass prefillable syringe (PFS) that sets a new standard in performance for vaccines with new and tightened specifications for processability, cosmetics, contamination and integrity.

Key highlights:

BD Effivax is designed to reduce the risk of line stoppage and improve the total cost of ownership, manufacturing capacity and supply availability.

The company remains committed to maintaining robust capacity for PFS to help reduce the time and labor required for vaccine preparation with traditional vial formats.

“As biopharmaceutical companies continue to rapidly grow their vaccine pipelines, demand for PFS is accelerating across the globe – given their proven ability to facilitate faster administration, support dose sparing and reduce vaccine waste,” said Eric Borin, worldwide president of BD Pharmaceutical Systems.

“The launch of BD Effivax Glass Prefillable Syringe strategically supports this growth and will create needed efficiencies in end-to-end production.”

Approximately 70 percent of the top 100 biopharmaceutical companies rely on BD for supply of PFS. BD Effivax Glass Prefillable Syringe will further help customers meet the stringent demands of today’s vaccine manufacturing through design enhancements focused on fill/finish and container reliability.

The Effivax Syringe will benefit from the $1.2 billion, four-year investment that BD announced in late 2020 to expand and upgrade manufacturing capacity and technology for PFS. As BD plans for the future of vaccinations, including mRNA and those used for COVID-19, the company remains committed to maintaining robust capacity for PFS to help reduce the time and labor required for vaccine preparation with traditional vial formats.