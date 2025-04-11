Berry to showcase latest technologies for patient-centric solutions

Berry Global Healthcare to showcase latest technologies for patient-centric solutions participation at this year’s RDD (Respiratory Drug Delivery) Europe Conference, taking place at the Estoril Congress Centre, Estoril (Lisbon), Portugal from 6-9th May.

The company’s Medical Devices team will present a wide range of ready-to-use platforms for inhalation therapies, which enhance the patient experience through ease of use and accurate drug delivery, as well as providing faster-to-market solutions. As part of Berry’s ‘Dose Better’ initiative, all have been developed to deliver better healthcare outcomes by improving quality of care, while helping to reduce costs.

Latest innovations on show will include the RS01-X digital inhaler with built-in sensors and digital services to track inhaler use and help improve adherence and technique; the BerryHaler, a dual chamber dry powder inhaler with dose counter, designed to provide better patient access to and support the effective delivery of combination drugs; and the PneumoHaler, a breath-actuated, metered dose inhaler with dose indicator for the effective management of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

“We continue to invest in the latest healthcare technologies to provide dosing solutions that give end-users a safe and comfortable experience,” said Arturo Cubi of Berry Global. “Our attendance at RDD is a critical part of our ongoing NPD (new product development) programme, enabling us to engage with healthcare professionals to better understand current market demands and challenges.”

The RDD Conference will also give Berry the opportunity to demonstrate its over 50 years’ experience as a contract manufacturer. The company’s fully integrated CDMO service provides a complete solution from product concept through manufacturing to final packaging, enabling it to design customised devices incorporating customer IP and proprietary platforms, and bring these bespoke drug delivery products quickly to market.