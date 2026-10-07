Bespak announces collaboration with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories

Bespak has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories (SNBL) under which Bespak will offer immediate and exclusive global access to SNBL's proprietary nasal dry powder delivery device to customers developing novel intranasal therapies.

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The addition of the device further strengthens Bespak’s expanded nasal drug delivery offering, supporting liquid, soft mist and dry powder nasal products from early development through to commercial supply, and follows its recently announced collaboration with Upperton. Bespak will unveil its expanded nasal portfolio at CPHI 2026 in Milan, demonstrating how its new capabilities will accelerate the development and commercialisation of the next generation of breakthrough nasally-delivered therapies.

Under the terms of the MOU, Bespak will offer developers immediate access to the device for drug product development programmes. The single-use device will be marketed by Bespak as the Air Pump Unit Dose Intranasal Powder device, and is designed to be compact, easy-to-use and easy-to-carry. It delivers powder intranasally from a drug-containing nozzle attached to a simple user-activated air pump, without the need for the patient to coordinate their breathing during drug administration. The innovative device addresses a growing need for dry powder nasal devices, offering high dose loading alongside enhanced stability, improved bioavailability and deposition targeting.

Nasal drug delivery is attracting increasing attention for its ability to support central nervous system (CNS) and systemic delivery routes, with potential applications spanning pain, neurological conditions, degenerative diseases and vaccines. SNBL's device—approved as part of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals' Atzumi migraine treatment in April 2025—is one of only three FDA-approved dry powder nasal devices available today. As the chosen contract manufacturer responsible for filling and assembly of Atzumi, Bespak’s track record offers customers a faster, lower-risk route to approval in the US and other highly regulated markets, helping bring innovative therapies to patients sooner.

Chris Hirst, CEO of Bespak, said: "Nasal drug delivery is entering an exciting new era, with developers looking for solutions that can deliver next-generation therapies effectively while also meeting patients' needs for greater convenience and ease of use. Our agreement with SNBL strengthens Bespak's ability to respond to that need, bringing together an FDA-approved dry powder nasal device with our capabilities in formulation, development and commercial manufacturing. Our ambition is to help our customers unlock the potential of nasal delivery and bring more nasal drug breakthroughs to patients.”