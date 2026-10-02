Bespak expands next-gen nasal offering with launch of NasaDose

Bespak, the specialist inhalation contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) focused exclusively on inhaled and nasal drug delivery, has announced the continued expansion of its next-generation nasal drug delivery offering with the launch of NasaDose Ultra Soft Unit Dose Spray, a device that combines Bespak's established NasaDose unit dose platform with proprietary soft mist technology from its joint venture, Resyca.

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The launch of NasaDose Ultra Soft Unit Dose Spray further strengthens Bespak’s expanded nasal drug delivery offering. It follows Bespak’s recently announced collaboration with Upperton, a specialist formulation development CDMO, which brings together expertise in formulation, device engineering, clinical supply and commercial manufacture. Together with specialist technologies from partners including Resyca, the offering supports liquid, soft mist and dry powder nasal products from early development through to commercial supply.

The NasaDose Ultra Soft Unit Dose Spray combines, for the first time, differentiated drug delivery technologies from Bespak and Resyca to create a unique intranasal delivery solution for gentle yet precise nasal delivery. Resyca’s soft mist technology generates a fine, low-velocity nasal spray providing consistent aerosol performance with low mechanical shear, supporting the delivery of sensitive and complex formulations. Bespak’s spring-powered actuation mechanism is engineered to deliver a repeatable dose largely independent of user actuation speed, reducing operator variability and supporting consistent performance. The device allows key performance parameters, including spray characteristics, dose volume and actuation force, to be configured according to formulation requirements and target patient populations, and enables precise and controlled deposition within the nasal cavity, including targeted delivery to the turbinate and olfactory regions.

The NasaDose Ultra Soft Unit Dose Spray is designed to support the delivery of both conventional small molecules and formulations including proteins, peptides and other complex biologics that may be susceptible to degradation during aerosolisation, making it suitable for applications including local nasal therapies, prophylaxis, vaccines and systemic delivery, with particular potential for nose-to-brain and CNS therapies.

Chris Hirst, CEO of Bespak said: “Nasal drug delivery is an exciting and rapidly evolving area, with developers exploring new ways to deliver increasingly complex therapies. NasaDose Ultra Soft Unit Dose Spray brings together our established NasaDose platform with Resyca’s proprietary soft mist technology, expanding the options available to customers developing the next generation of nasal therapies. Combined with our growing formulation and development capabilities, this gives customers a strong platform to progress promising nasal drug products from early development towards clinical and commercial supply.”

Deborah Jones, CEO, Resyca said: “When developing nasal therapies, particularly for sensitive and complex formulations, the choice of delivery device can be just as important as the formulation itself. Our existing Ultra Soft Nasal Spray device has already demonstrated the value of soft mist sprays for nasal drug delivery. NasaDose Ultra Soft Unit Dose Spray brings that technology into a unit dose format, adding an option for therapies where a single dose is preferred or required. Together, our multi dose and unit dose soft mist devices give developers more flexibility to choose a delivery system that suits their therapy and the needs of patients.”