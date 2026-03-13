Chiesi and Bespak partner to advance Carbon Minimal Inhaler production

Chiesi Group ("Chiesi"), the research focused biopharmaceutical company and a certified B Corp, and Bespak, the specialist inhalation CDMO focused on pulmonary and nasal drug delivery, have announced an expansion of their partnership, increasing pressurised metered dose inhaler (pMDI) manufacturing capacity at Bespak’s Holmes Chapel site to support the next phase of Chiesi’s Carbon Minimal Inhaler (CMI) program.

× Expand Bespak

Building on years of collaboration, the agreement reflects a shared long-term vision: delivering lower carbon inhaled therapies through CMIs at scale, without compromising clinical choice or continuity of care for patients. Both companies are committed to addressing climate change through measurable, science-based action. Chiesi’s ambition to reach Net Zero targets by 2035, and Bespak’s validated decarbonisation roadmap, underpin a partnership grounded in shared sustainability principles.

Maria Paola Chiesi, Chiesi Group vice chair, said: “At Chiesi, sustainability is not an add-on; it is a commitment that guides our strategic choices. We know that inhalers are essential treatments, and that the environmental impact associated with them must be addressed without shifting the burden onto patients. The partnership with Bespak reinforces our efforts to reduce emissions across the value chain, while protecting access, quality and trust. Climate action and patient care must continue to advance hand in hand.”

To meet the needs of patients and reduce impact on the environment, Chiesi is working to be the only company to offer a portfolio of extrafine formulation Carbon Minimal Inhalers, including both dry powder inhalers (DPIs) and next generation propellant pMDIs.

Chiesi’s CMI program is designed to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of pMDIs by up to 90%, through the transition to a next-generation, low global warming potential (GWP) propellant, while maintaining established treatment options and device familiarity for patients. Reinforcing the partnership with Bespak adds industrial scale and resilience to Chiesi’s journey, supporting a phased and responsible transition.

The expanded collaboration further strengthens Bespak’s position at the forefront of the global industry’s transition to next-generation, low-GWP propellants, and its Holmes Chapel site as a specialist pMDI manufacturing hub within the global pharmaceutical supply chain.

Positioned in the North West of England’s inhalation R&D and manufacturing cluster, the site contributes high value skills, advanced technical expertise and long-term investment in sustainable inhaler manufacturing, for the benefit of patients and healthcare systems worldwide.

Giuseppe Accogli, Chiesi Group CEO, added: “This agreement strengthens an already established partnership with Bespak, and is a concrete example of how we translate our ambition into action. By working with trusted partners across our value chain, we can deliver sustainable innovation at scale while ensuring that patients receive their needed therapies.”

Chris Hirst, Bespak CEO, said: “Our collaboration with Chiesi has grown over time around a shared commitment to patient safety, technical excellence and sustainability. By deepening this partnership, we are accelerating the transition to low carbon pMDIs and reinforcing the UK’s role as a centre of excellence for sustainable inhalation manufacturing. This is a position being recognised by the wider industry, leading to our Holmes Chapel site being selected as a key source of supply by leading brand owners like Chiesi, cementing our role as a strategic supply chain partner for the next generation propellant inhalers and innovative nasally-delivered therapies.”