Genetically engineered iPSCs offer improved efficiency

AMSBIO has launched a range of genetically engineered Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPSCs) developed to provide improved model fidelity over cell lines and biochemical assays used for drug discovery and cell therapy research.

These iPSC cell lines are designed to offer improved efficiency and cost savings compared to animal models, enhancing high-throughput reporter lines, human disease models and toxicity screening. The new range includes iPSCs genetically engineered to express Cas9 either constitutively or upon doxycyclin induction (tet-on). These cells can be transfected or transduced with a cDNA encoding single-guide RNA(s) targeting specific gene(s) of interest to generate knockout, mutated, or knock in cells.

Eliminating the expression of a cellular protein can provide valuable research insights. Using CRISPR/Cas9 technology, to selectively knockout target proteins can change cellular properties. AMSBIO’s B2M Knockout iPS cell line offers the full functional capacity of iPSCs, but has extremely low immunogenicity, thereby providing a useful tool for allogeneic cell therapy research.

Engineered to express a conditional reporter gene, a new range of StemBright Reporter iPSCs have been introduced that will respond to the activation of a transcription factor within a cell signalling pathway of interest, or constitutively express luciferase or eGFP for cell tracking. In addition, AMSBIO offers iPSC custom services to accelerate your research by designing an engineered iPSC of interest, differentiating large numbers of cells or screening compounds on iPSC / differentiated cells.