Gerresheimer exhibits at Pharmapack 2026

Gerresheimer will present its comprehensive portfolio of primary packaging solutions, including closures and accessories, as well as innovative drug delivery devices at this year's Pharmapack in Paris on 21-22nd January.

The focus will be on specialised solutions for sensitive biopharmaceuticals, including the RTF/RTU platform EZ-fill Smart for ready-to-fill (RTF) injection vials, Gx Elite RTF syringes and Gx Advance RTF cartridges, and COP (cyclic olefin polymer) vials and syringes for cryogenic storage at temperatures as low as –80°C. With the patient-friendly on-body drug delivery device Gx InPuls, the autoinjector Gx Inbeneo, and Gx InMonit, a new digital add-on for patient support, Gerresheimer delivers innovative solutions for home treatment. Gerresheimer will present its product portfolio at Pharmapack in Paris, France in Hall 4, Booth #4G36.

“At Pharmapack, we are presenting solutions that address two key trends in the pharma market,” explains Achim Schalk, Member of the Management Board of Gerresheimer. “The increasing share of biologics in new drug approvals and the trend toward home treatment with smart, digitally connected solutions for patient support.”

Preview: Gx InMonit – Smart add-on for autoinjectors

At the booth, in the Innovation Gallery and in a presentation on January 21, 2026, Gerresheimer will introduce Gx InMonit, a new, innovative add-on for autoinjectors such as the Gerresheimer Gx Inbeneo. The add-on is mounted on top of the autoinjector, guides patients through the administration process, and confirms successful injection via integrated screen and audio signals. The connected device transmits data to the cloud via cellular signal providing pharma companies with evidence of adherence. The Gx InMonit can be enhanced by connecting it to Gx AdheraLink which employs AI to interact with patients directly in a familiar messaging app. It reminds patients of injections, provides trustworthy information on their specific therapy, and gives positive reinforcement. This innovative integrated solution, consisting of an autoinjector, add-on, and AI-driven messaging, promotes confident self-management and adherence and can also provide health care providers with insights into therapy progress.

Conference highlight in the Learning Lab

At Pharmapack, Gerresheimer experts will give presentations on current industry topics:

Baked, not sprayed – Weighing the pros and cons of baked-on syringe siliconisation

Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 10:50 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. · 30 min.

Learning Lab – 4A89

Speaker: Christian Redeker, global product manager syringes

Gerresheimer's Inbeneo autoinjector and AI-supported connected add-on: Improving the patient experience and clinical outcomes

Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 1:50 p.m. to 2:20 p.m. · 30 min.

Learning Lab – 4A89

Speaker: Giacomo Bruno, digital health platform lead

Optimiaing ethylene oxide sterilisation: Sustainable solutions for pharmaceutical packaging and drug delivery devices

Thursday, January 22, 2026, 1:50 p.m. to 2:20 p.m. · 30 min.

Learning Lab – 4A89

Speaker: Bernd Zeiss, head of scientific affairs and application technologies