Gerresheimer expands collaboration with Portal Instruments

Gerresheimer has announced that it will further expand its partnership with Portal Instruments to commercialise the Prime NEXUS reusable, connected autoinjector platform.

× Expand Piotr Swat Shutterstock

The collaboration brings together the innovative technology of Prime NEXUS designed by Portal Instruments, a privately held medical device company, with Gerresheimer’s global footprint, expertise, and excellence in primary packaging and device manufacturing at scale. Pharma companies benefit from an integrated end-to-end delivery solution for their drug.

“This partnership capitalises on our respective strengths and shared dedication to innovation and sustainability,” says Daniel Diezi, Global Senior Vice President Advanced Technologies at Gerresheimer. “It underlines our positioning as a system and solution provider to the pharma industry and our commitment to helping customers deliver life-enhancing therapies to patients with chronic diseases.”

“We are thrilled to expand our collaboration with Gerresheimer”, says Dr. Patrick Anquetil, CEO at Portal Instruments. “Together we offer pharma companies a comprehensive solution combining Gerresheimer’s world-class primary packaging and device manufacturing excellence, with our innovative engineering and patient-centric design. Pharma companies benefit from accelerated time to market and reduced complexity of working with multiple suppliers.”

Multi-use autoinjector platform adapts to various drug formulations

The PRIME Nexus reusable electromechanical autoinjector platform was designed by Portal Instruments to enable regular and consistent subcutaneous self-injection of drugs to treat chronic conditions, from diabetes to autoimmune diseases. Incorporating a 1 mL or 2.25 mL syringe which can be supplied by Gerresheimer, the autoinjector accommodates various fill volumes allowing for precise and consistent dosing. PRIME Nexus™ can handle varied viscosities (tested up to 600 cP) serving the needs of both small and large molecule drug formulations.

Sustainable and connected design concept meets evolving needs

With its rechargeable, reusable concept the PRIME Nexus responds to the growing demand for sustainable solutions that decrease waste in the device industry. Cost per injection is also reduced with all electronics housed in the reusable unit. The reusable two-part design compliments Gerresheimer’s portfolio of drug delivery devices and aligns with the company’s eco-design principles, a key aspect of its sustainability strategy.

The autoinjector has a patient-centric design for ease of self-administration. Optional built-in connectivity enables adherence monitoring and data-driven insights for healthcare providers. These design features support patient experience and help optimise therapy efficacy.