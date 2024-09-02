Gerresheimer presents prefillable syringe systems at CPHI Worldwide

Gerresheimer will be presenting its silicone oil-free prefillable syringe systems for ophthalmic applications at CPHI Worldwide 2024.

× Expand Domanin Shutterstock 2318248531 ITALY, MILAN: 16.06.2023. Fiera Milano. ityLife Shopping District. MiCo - Milano Portello. Exhibition Center "Fiera Milano" Aerial Shot of Milan Skyline

The syringe systems made of glass or plastic are designed for maximum compatibility even for sensitive ophthalmic drugs and offer "outstanding" functionality with precise dosage.

Avoiding silicone oil reduces both particle load and possible medical side effects. The prefilled syringe (PFS) is delivered sterile and ready-to-fill with injectable drugs, without the need for any further pretreatment. The syringe systems received Silver in the Drug Delivery Innovation category of the CPHI China Pharma Award. The new syringe systems underline Gerresheimer’s expertise as a system and solution provider for highly sensitive innovative drugs. Gerresheimer will be showcasing its portfolio at CPHI Worldwide from 8-10th October at booth 20B1.

“Syringes for ophthalmic injections must meet high standards in terms of compatibility, functionality and quality,” explains Stefan Verheyden, global vice president biological solutions and syringes. “Our new syringe systems are suitable for a wide range of ophthalmic medications, allow precise injection of small volumes and have a low particle load due to the absence of silicone oil. This minimises medical risks during treatment.”

Latest drug technology for eye diseases

According to the WHO, around 8 million people worldwide suffer from macular degeneration, an age-related retinal disease in which the central visual acuity of the eye is partially or completely lost. A further 3.9 million patients with diabetes mellitus experience eye damage due to a complication known as diabetic retinopathy. In addition, there are genetic eye diseases such as retinitis pigmentosa, which affect around 1.5 million people worldwide and can now be treated using genetically engineered drugs, including RNAi-based approaches.

Prefillable glass and plastic syringes

Intravitreal injections and the special nature of ophthalmic drugs place high demands on the primary packaging of the drug and its administration. The Gx RTF syringes meet these requirements for high compatibility, functionality and quality to a particularly high degree, including requirements for drugs based on the latest technology. For chronic eye diseases, they have proven to be a "superior" option to the combination of injection vials and disposable draw-up syringes due to their highly precise dosage and user-friendly handling. They are especially preferred for the administration of antineovascular agents.

Gerresheimer’s ophthalmic syringe portfolio comprises configurations of glass and COP (cyclic olefin polymer). Both materials offer specific advantages for a variety of drugs that are used in the eye. The Gx RTF glass syringes and the Gx RTF ClearJect portfolio are now available in a silicone oil-free ophthalmic configuration.

Gx RTF ClearJect – high functionality and easy handling

COP is increasingly being used for ophthalmic syringes due to its characteristics. The polymer is break-resistant and inert, so it does not react with the injection solution.

Gx RTF ClearJect syringes made of COP have an integrated Luerlock adapter that improves handling. Tighter tolerances in the production process reduce the dead volume in the syringe so that ophthalmic drugs can be dosed with high precision. Gx RTF ClearJect syringes are also free from tungsten, metal or adhesive residues and free from silicone oil residues. The resulting lower particle load reduces possible medical side effects. The Gx RTF ClearJect tips therefore offer functionality for the storage and administration of highly sensitive ophthalmic drugs.