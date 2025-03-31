H&T Presspart launches snap-fit closure solution for advanced therapeutics

H&T Presspart (a division of the Heitkamp & Thumann Group), a developer and manufacturer of drug delivery components and devices for the pharmaceutical market, has announced the launch of Vytal, a ready-to-use (RTU) snap-fit closure solution for advanced therapeutics.

Expand HT Presspart

Vytal is designed to meet the growing demands of small- to medium-batch production of advanced therapeutics, including biologics, mAbs, and cell-based therapies.

In recent years, the pharmaceutical industry has experienced a transformative shift, with biologics and advanced therapies emerging as key drivers of global healthcare advancements. However, the production of these complex biotherapeutics presents unique challenges and the need for specific containment requirements driven by the inherent instability of formulations. Aseptic filling has become essential to ensuring the integrity and safety of these products.

Vytal offers a robust and efficient solution that addresses these challenges. Developed under the stringent ISO13485 and GMP Annex I requirements, Vytal helps pharmaceutical companies accelerate their time-to-market while maintaining the highest quality standards. Its versatility and compatibility with modern filling technologies support companies navigating the competitive pressures of the evolving pharmaceutical landscape.

“We are excited to introduce Vytal to the market as a solution that addresses the unique challenges posed by advanced biologic and cell-based therapies,” said Christian Kraetzig, president of the H&T Presspart Division. “This innovative closure system exemplifies our commitment to providing high-quality, reliable packaging solutions that support the pharmaceutical industry’s drive towards innovation and efficiency.