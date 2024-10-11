Honeywell to power DevPro's low-emission respiratory inhaler

Key Highlights:

Honeywell Energy is partnering with DevPro Biopharma to develop an innovative respiratory inhaler that enables individuals to manage their respiratory conditions offering significant reductions in carbon emissions.

DevPro Biopharma’s new albuterol inhaler will reduce carbon emissions by 99.9% compared to conventional inhalers without compromising inhaler efficacy, enabling patients to manage their respiratory conditions while also contributing to reduced carbon emissions.

The announcement is set to transform the landscape for asthma and COPD sufferers by offering an environmentally friendly option that empowers patients to manage their health without sacrificing sustainability.

Honeywell announced a long-term supply agreement with DevPro Biopharma to develop a respiratory inhaler that enhances the well-being of patients while reducing carbon emissions associated with the use of traditional inhalers. This new relationship with DevPro Biopharma also supports Honeywell’s alignment of its portfolio to several powerful megatrends, including the energy transition.

By using Honeywell Solstice Air HFO-1234ze technology, a low global warming potential (GWP) propellant, DevPro Biopharma’s new albuterol inhaler will reduce carbon emissions by 99.9% compared to conventional inhalers without compromising inhaler efficacy, enabling patients to manage their respiratory conditions while also contributing to reduced carbon emissions.

Albuterol inhalers are life-saving devices used by those with asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Globally, as many as 384 million people suffer from COPD – the third leading cause of death according to the World Health Organization1– and 262 million suffer from asthma.2

"There's a pressing need to develop an albuterol inhaler that reduces environmental impact while maintaining its efficacy in treating respiratory conditions,” said DevPro CEO and Co-Founder Colin Reisner. “By transitioning to low-carbon propellant alternatives through our supplier relationship with Honeywell, we're excited to accelerate development on this groundbreaking product."

Solstice Air is a breakthrough for pressurized metered dose inhalers (pMDIs), providing a low-GWP alternative to other commonly used hydrofluorocarbons, which are a critical part of propelling medication directly to a patient’s lungs.

“Solstice Air will play a critical role in helping to ensure DevPro Biopharma’s life-saving devices are both effective and aligned with environmental goals,” said Jeff Dormo, president of Honeywell’s Sustainability and Decarbonization business. “By continuing to research and develop lower carbon emission technology, Honeywell is committed to driving innovation that not only enhances health outcomes but also protects our planet for future generations.”

Clinical trials for DevPro Biopharma’s new inhaler are expected to start in 2025, with consumer availability projected for early 2027.