Jabil launches new Qfinity autoinjector platform

Jabil Healthcare has launched of the Qfinity autoinjector platform, a reusable and modular solution for subcutaneous (SC) drug self-administration, which aims to support the emerging prioritisation of sustainable drug delivery within the pharmaceutical industry.

Jabil Healthcare has been a partner with healthcare brands for over 30 years, and now the company is offering the Qfinity autoinjector platform, designed to help patients self-administer a variety of injectables, including larger volume, higher viscosity medicines. This represents the first time Jabil Healthcare Pharmaceutical Delivery Systems will directly offer a drug delivery device platform.

Oliver Eden, business unit director, Jabil Healthcare, said: “The Qfinity autoinjector platform is versatile with broad technical specifications for drug volumes and drug viscosities. It features a patient-centric form factor at up to 65% lower cost per injection than market-leading disposable autoinjectors. Our product platform is intentionally designed to be sustainable and reusable at the core, all while being delivered at a lower cost than market alternatives.”

Medical waste is widely recognised as a challenge for the industry and the environment. A 2019 material study found that the highest percentage of medical-grade plastic waste is generated by plastic disposable syringes. To address this problem, the durable Qfinity autoinjector handles over 100 injections per device and accommodates 1 mL or 2.25 mL pre-filled disposable cassettes. Due largely to the fact that fewer components and material are consumed, it is estimated that the Qfinity autoinjector platform delivers up to a 65% reduction in cost per injection versus the market-leading disposable autoinjectors, as well as up to 60% reduction in carbon footprint per injection, 50% smaller manufacturing footprint and a 70% reduction in CAPEX.

The handheld device is also available in a connected version, the Qfinity+ autoinjector, which enables medical teams to remotely monitor their patients’ care and compliance via built-in sensors and electronics. The drive unit form factor and the user steps are the same as the non-connected version. Capture and transmission of data operates via the Qfinity+ Home Hub solution, which provides charging and cellular data transfer functionality in near real-time without requiring input from the patient.

Conor Mulcahy, senior director of strategic projects, Jabil, said: “The Qfinity+ autoinjector enables connectivity without impacting ease of use, while enabling seamless data transfer at up to 20% lower cost per injection compared to unconnected, market-leading disposable autoinjectors. Within the disposable mechanical autoinjector market, a common route for delivering connectivity is a “sleeve” that fits over the autoinjector and captures adherence and/or compliance and communicates those events to the user’s smartphone via Bluetooth. Jabil’s decision to instead develop the cellular Qfinity+ Home Hub solution goes back to our primary objective: maximising access.”

The Qfinity autoinjector platform comes to market as one of the most versatile autoinjector solutions available today. It is sustainable, accessible, and inclusive – both in ease of use and the seamless connectivity option it provides to address the new digital health environment.

“Pharma manufacturers have a significant opportunity to influence how the healthcare ecosystem evolves in solving today’s challenges with tomorrow’s solution. The way forward is to make life easier for patients, provide better tools for improving health and reduce medical waste,” said Eden.