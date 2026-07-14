Kindeva appoints chief transformation officer

Kindeva, a drug delivery Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO), has announced the appointment of Brok Weichbrodt as chief transformation officer to accelerate growth as the company enters the next phase of its value creation plan.

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With over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech sector, Weichbrodt has led large-scale transformation, built high-performing teams, and delivered complex operational programs. He previously played a key role in scaling Genezen from a start-up company into a best-in-class viral vector CDMO. Prior to Genezen, Weichbrodt led drug product operations and commercial operations for Catalent Bloomington, successfully launching multiple commercial programs internationally.

“Joining Kindeva at such an exciting stage of its growth journey is a fantastic opportunity. I'm looking forward to working with teams across the business to strengthen operational excellence, accelerate strategic execution, and help position Kindeva for its next phase of sustainable growth,” commented Weichbrodt on the news. “With experience leading organisations through more than 18 regulatory inspections, including by the FDA and EMA, I look forward to building on our strong foundations and working with our talented teams to deliver regulatory, quality and commercial excellence for our customers and patients.”

David Stevens, CEO at Kindeva, said of the news: “Brok brings a proven track record of leading enterprise transformation and translating strategy into measurable results. His experience across operations, quality, and complex program delivery will be critical as we strengthen our global network, improve reliability, and scale the business. We are delighted to welcome him as we enter the next phase of growth”