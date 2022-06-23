Kindeva Drug Delivery acquires iPharma Labs

Kindeva Drug Delivery has completed the acquisition of iPharma Labs, located in San Francisco’s Bay Area.

This acquisition combines iPharma’s expertise and track record in inhalation formulation and development of liquid, dry powder, and propellant-based therapies with Kindeva’s global expertise in developing, commercialising, and manufacturing inhaled therapies. The entire team at iPharma has joined Kindeva and will continue to operate from their existing location.

Keith Ung, CEO, and co-founder of iPharma, said: “Joining Kindeva strengthens our ability to craft the best product development strategy for delivery to the patient to and through the lungs. Our customers are already excited to benefit from a more complete product development and manufacturing offering. I am pleased to continue to lead the team here in Union City as the Site Head and R&D Director and look forward to leading efforts at Kindeva to expand our clinical and commercial support for dry powder and nebulized respiratory therapies.”

Kindeva’s history in inhalation treatment reaches back to developing the world’s first pMDI inhaler in 1956. iPharma’s work in the early stages of drug development offers an understanding of DPIs, SMIs, and Nebulizers for small and large molecules including biologics. Together as Kindeva, the combined organisation now supports customers from early research and development through clinical and commercial manufacturing and launch, bringing inhalation technologies sustainably into the future.

John Patton, Ph.D., executive chairman and co-founder of iPharma, said: “I am excited to join Kindeva, and launch our Scientific Advisory Board to help further advance Kindeva’s ability to support customers from early feasibility through clinical development and into commercial manufacturing.”

Aaron Mann, CEO of Kindeva Drug Delivery, added: “We’re pleased to offer this combination to our customers and their patients: a complete portfolio of respiratory delivery expertise all in one global team. Keith’s leadership and John’s counsel, along with the broader team and Scientific Advisory Board will help Kindeva accelerate our one-stop CRDMO approach: addressing our customers’ desire for a single partner to support feasibility through commercialisation without lengthy and risky hand-offs.”