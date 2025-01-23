Kindeva Drug Delivery and Emervax partner to bring vaccine administration to patients

Kindeva Drug Delivery, a global CDMO and drug delivery expert, and Emervax, a developer of a proprietary circular RNA-based vaccine platform, have announced an exclusive partnership to co-develop a solution for the administration of vaccines targeting a variety of emerging viruses.

Kindeva has granted Emervax an exclusive license to use its solid-coated microneedle array patch for their next-generation emxRNATM platform, an innovation in RNA vaccines. Kindeva’s technology combined with Emervax’s emxRNATM platform sets a new standard for vaccine tolerability and efficacy, helping in the fight against infectious diseases, including, Yellow Fever, Ebola, Monkeypox, Tuberculosis, along with selected cancers and autoimmune diseases.

Kindeva’s microneedle array patch provides accurate and reliable intradermal delivery of Emervax’s emxRNATM vaccines. A typical emxRNATM dose range aligns with the payload capacity of microneedle technology and improves the stability profile of emxRNATM vaccines, potentially reducing the need for cold chain storage. It is also a minimally invasive way of administering vaccines, helping to remove barriers to vaccination takeup due to its ease of use, potential for at-home dosing and pain free administration for those with trypanophobia.

Emervax’s emxRNATM provides a patent protected, proprietary solution that has been shown to be more robust and durable in vivo when compared to mRNA vaccines. Emervax’s emxRNATM comprises a circular RNA platform with proprietary sequences that result in high efficiency circularisation, significant production of protein and is thermostable. Combining Emervax’s emxRNATM with Kindeva’s microneedle patch technology will allow for ease of transport and administration of the vaccine to patients all around the world, including those located in low and middle income countries.

Milton Boyer, CEO of Kindeva Drug Delivery, said: “This partnership reflects a common pursuit of a step change improvement in the delivery of advanced vaccines. In harnessing the combination of Kindeva’s microneedle array patch technology with Emervax’s circular RNA platform, we are excited to work together to unlock breakthrough benefits for patients. In addition to vaccines, our platform has shown tremendous promise across small molecules and biologics targeting a wide range of indications demonstrating the potential for safer, less painful and more convenient intradermal delivery of life saving and life enhancing vaccines and therapies, which conventionally would be administered via an injection.”

Peter Weinstein, co-founder and CEO of Emervax, said: “Alongside the obvious advantages for patients, the new solution also offers compelling benefits for pharmaceutical manufacturers. By combining Kindeva’s microneedle patches with Emervax’s emxRNATM thermostable platform, this solution minimises the need for cold chain storage and simplifies vaccine administration compared to current standards of care. It also addresses critical challenges in transporting and delivering vaccines to populations in need, ensuring faster and more efficient distribution.”