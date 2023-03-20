Licensing agreement to deliver high-concentration biologics subcutaneously

Catalent, a specialist in enabling the development and supply of better treatments for patients worldwide, and Bhami Research Laboratory (BRL), announced a licensing agreement that will provide Catalent with access to BRL’s formulation technology to help enable the subcutaneous delivery of high-concentration biologic therapies.

Under the terms of the agreement, financial details of which have not been disclosed, Catalent is authorised to collaborate with its customers to evaluate BRL’s formulation technology to reduce viscosity and deliver high-concentration biologic products.

The technology is applicable to a wide range of monoclonal antibodies and fusion proteins, and successful programs could be integrated into Catalent’s formulation and manufacturing services at scale.

Small volume and low viscosity biotherapeutics delivered subcutaneously provide superior patient benefits over traditional intravenous injections including improved access to healthcare, reduced need for hospitalisation and overall treatment cost, and the opportunity to employ new delivery technologies such as auto-injectors.

“We are delighted to be expanding the reach of our exciting subcutaneous protein delivery platform to customers through this collaboration with Catalent, a global CDMO of repute,” said Dr. Surya Pai, co-founder and chief executive officer of BRL.

Dr. Bhami Shenoy, co-founder and chief scientific officer of BRL added: “The patented, high-concentration, low-viscosity protein drug delivery platform has been designed to make patient care convenient, affordable and safe.”

“This agreement allows Catalent Biologics to offer its customers a novel patented formulation that may be evaluated for enabling the delivery of high-concentration therapies by reducing viscosity. The potential for maintaining the stability of a drug with the convenience of a pre-filled syringe or auto-injector could have a significant impact on reducing the barriers to subcutaneous delivery of therapies and improving the patient experience,” said Julien Meissonnier, Catalent’s chief scientific officer.