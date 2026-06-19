Lubrizol’s Apisolex Polymer wins silver at CPhI China’s 2026 Pharma Excipients Awards

Lubrizol’s Apisolex polymer excipient has earned a Silver award in the Drug Delivery Empowerment category at the 2026 CPhI China Pharma Excipients Awards.

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Part of the broader CPhI Celebration awards program, the recognition honors innovative excipient technologies that advance drug delivery, improve bioavailability, and demonstrate strong market potential.

The Pharma Excipients Awards spotlight forward-looking companies and breakthrough products that are helping raise technical standards across the pharmaceutical excipients sector, shape best practices, and influence the future of the industry.

Selected from a field of more than 100 nominees across all award categories, Apisolex polymer was recognized for addressing one of drug development’s most persistent formulation challenges. The injectable excipient can enhance the solubility of poorly soluble BCS Class II and IV APIs by up to 50,000-fold, helping overcome a critical barrier in a pipeline where approximately 60% of candidate drugs face solubility limitations.

This latest recognition adds to Apisolex polymer’s growing track record of industry honors, including CPhI China’s Pharma Excipients Award in the Advanced Technology category in 2023 and a Finished Formulation award at CPhI Barcelona in 2023.

In addition, Lubrizol’s Apinovex polymer received a Celebration Award in the Pharma Excipients category at CPhI China 2025.

Kevin Song, sr. director, Global Nutraceutical and Pharmaceutical Businesses, who accepted the award on behalf of the Lubrizol China team, said: “Being recognised by CPhI, the industry’s primary showcase of pharmaceutical innovation, underscores Lubrizol’s continued commitment to next-generation excipient technologies that expand formulation possibilities and improve drug delivery.”