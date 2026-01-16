MGS launches A.i.r. platform

MGS announced the launch of the A.i.r. Platform, a customisable auto-injector platform designed to meet the diverse needs of patients, pharmaceutical innovators and healthcare providers.

× Expand MGS

Built around an adaptable core engine (with patents pending) that can be integrated into multiple device formats, the Auto-injector Reimagined (A.i.r.) Platform empowers companies to bring ownable, patient-centric drug delivery devices to market faster and more efficiently. Available in customisable fill volumes ranging from 0.3 to 2.25 mL, A.i.r. supports flexible development paths to meet a wide range of therapeutic, usability and brand requirements. The platform enables extreme customisation across form, function and aesthetics – enhancing performance through patient-friendly features like audible feedback, reducing development costs sand accelerating speed to market. Brand owners can tailor each device to align closely with their drug and brand identity, delivering a distinct patient experience and meaningful product differentiation.

“The A.i.r. Platform represents a major leap forward in how auto-injectors are developed, customised and scaled,” said Bob Bordignon, SVP of sales and marketing at MGS. “This is exactly the kind of innovation our customers and their patients have been waiting for: flexible, efficient and built to meet the diverse needs of multiple patient groups. Our journey with auto-injectors began many years ago, both in delivering unique designs and manufacturing millions of auto-injector sub-assemblies. We’re excited to offer a paradigm-shifting platform to help our customers get to market faster, with less risk and unprecedented design flexibility.”

The platform was developed using insights from 14 therapeutic areas, reflecting extensive input from clinicians, patients, regulatory feedback and FDA data. The result is a highly customisable device that addresses common issues seen with existing injectors, including incomplete injections, activation failures and usability barriers. Designed to accommodate a range of development needs – including programs that require lower manufacturing volumes – A.i.r gives Pharma companies the flexibility to tailor devices across a broad set of features and functions, including:

Adjustable injection time.

Customisable fill volumes and activation profiles.

Compatibility with a variety of drug viscosities.

Specification of cap release.

Brand identification.

Patient usability (form, materials, window size, grip).

With just seven plastic parts and two springs, the A.i.r. Platform is intentionally engineered for simplicity, reducing the risk of failure, enabling faster and more efficient assembly and supporting sustainable product goals.

“The A.i.r. Platform is the result of years of discovery, engineering and collaborative design and development expertise,” said Martin Hoier Thomsen, senior development engineer and project manager at MGS. “It was created to give customers access to more customisation, advanced features and greater flexibility to meet a diverse range of patient needs, including pediatric-focused designs and solutions for users with limited dexterity due to chronic conditions. Pharma companies with drugs in development that require unique delivery solutions can avoid starting from scratch and save years of development time to reduce time to clinic.”

Further supporting the development of this platform is MGS’ end-to-end solutions that drive product innovations that improve lives. As a vertically integrated CDMO, MGS supports the full product lifecycle across Design & Development, Tooling, Automation and Manufacturing. Customers benefit from MGS’ global reach, expert teams and proven execution across all aspects of combination product development.

“At MGS, we say we’re more than manufacturers, more than consultants – we’re end-to-end partners. What that means is that we’re in it with you to provide the agility, attention and focus you need to achieve your goals and accelerate your time to market,” continued Bordignon. “A.i.r. is an excellent representation of this end-to-end expertise, bringing knowledge together from each of our areas of discipline to produce a best-in-class device that will make a real impact on improving lives.”