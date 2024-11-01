New Berry bottle complements preservative-free eye treatment

Berry Global has launched a new easy-squeeze ophthalmic 10ml bottle that has been qualified for use with Aptar Pharma’s globally recognised Ophthalmic Squeeze Dispenser (OSD).

The new bottle from Berry provides a reliable and user-friendly complement to the OSD, which is a leading solution for preservative-free prescription and over-the-counter products, featuring proven microbiological integrity and supporting preservative-free solutions to treat a wide range of eye conditions such as Conjunctivitis and Glaucoma.

Expand Aptar Pharma OSD Bottle

The bottle is produced in LDPE in two variants, 10ml hybrid and soft, the latter offering a reduced squeeze force for easier use. This provides maximum flexibility to ensure the bottle is suitable for different drug formulations. The ergonomic, pocket-size design maximises user convenience and is optimised for flow control to support precise drop dispensing.

“There is strong demand for preservative-free eye care formulations, and this has to be supported by effective and reliable packaging and dispensing solutions,” said Xavier Le Grand of Berry Global. “Our new bottle has been designed to fit seamlessly with the OSD, ensuring precise and controlled dispensing into the patient’s eye.”

Both variants are manufactured to GMP pharmaceutical standards in ISO 7 cleanrooms at Berry’s facility in Offranville, France. Every bottle undergoes comprehensive automated testing of critical quality features, including tightness and visual inspection, and is validated for Gamma and Eto sterilisation. Berry’s extensive manufacturing capabilities also allow batch flexibility and reduced lead times.