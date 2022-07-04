Owen Mumford safety pen needle to join the Unifine brand

Owen Mumford Ltd announced that its safety pen needle will join the Unifine brand as Unifine SafeControl, to complement its extensive offering of diabetes care products.

The visible needle provides control during the injection process with no need to change injection technique. The manually activated safety guard covers the needle after injection to protect users from needlestick injuries, and a dual safety indicator confirms that the safety mechanism has been activated with the needle covered at both ends. Unifine SafeControl is also available in a 4mm needle length, helping to avoid muscle tissue during injection for sensitive patients.

Owen Mumford recently published the results of a study evaluating the entire injection experience for healthcare professionals and patients. The evidence-based findings for Unifine SafeControl included:

Confidence in drug administration: 98 percent of HCP respondents agreed they were in control of dose delivery and 96 percent of HCP respondents agreed they were confident that they were able to deliver the full dose of medication with no leakage using Unifine SafeControl

Safety factors: 96 percent of respondents agreed that they were in control of Unifine SafeControl’s safety activation feature.

Training: 94 percent of respondents agreed they did not require a lot of training for Unifine SafeControl to use it correctly

“Our Unifine SafeControl safety pen needle is the result of extensive research and development to create a safe solution that meets the needs of modern healthcare professionals and users,” said Jesper Jonsson, director of medical devices at Owen Mumford.

“Part of our strategy includes identifying opportunities to bring together our product lines and strengthen our portfolios to offer the best solutions to our users. By bringing our safety pen needle into the range, the Unifine brand now provides a stronger portfolio of quality diabetes care products underpinned by a commitment to safety and comfort for all.”