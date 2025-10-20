Owen Mumford launches EcoSafe safety syringe platform

Owen Mumford has extended its 1ml safety syringe platform by adding a companion reusable autoinjector.

× Expand Shutterstock IM Imagery

The EcoSafe 1ml safety syringe (previously branded UniSafe) is compatible with the new reusable EcoSafe autoinjector – creating the first and only fully integrated safety syringe platform designed for all patients, including those who are less dextrous or needle-phobic. By pairing syringe and autoinjector in one system, EcoSafe simplifies treatment delivery, enhances safety, and broadens accessibility across most patient groups, ensuring confidence in every dose.

The need for drug delivery systems that enable successful, intuitive self-administration is growing. Patient self-administration helps pressurised healthcare systems cope better with staff shortages, reducing time spent on administering drugs – as well as the associated costs and carbon footprint.

Owen Mumford’s EcoSafe safety syringe responds to this need with a device that is easy to use, safe (through passive needle shielding), cost-effective, and low waste (5g disposable weight). The syringe allows safe, independent self-administration for the majority of patients.

However, for sensitive patient groups with practical, cognitive and emotional challenges (such as needle-phobia or loss of dexterity), a safety syringe may not be sufficient. These patients require nurse visits or hospital trips, an unnecessary activity increasing the risk of non-adherence, healthcare costs and carbon emissions – through increased road transport, for instance.

To address this sensitive patient group, Owen Mumford has extended usability of the established EcoSafe safety syringe with a reusable autoinjector – designed as a ‘companion’ to the 1mL safety syringe. EcoSafe’s conceptual breakthrough is that the safety syringe acts as the ‘cartridge’ component of the reusable autoinjector. This ‘wrap-around solution’ offers a calmer, more confident injection experience for sensitive patients – without pushing up costs or generating unsustainable plastic waste and carbon emissions.

A peer-reviewed ISO Life Cycle Analysis (LCA), conducted by Pré Consulting, determined the reusable autoinjector’s impact from cradle to grave. The LCA confirmed a significant reduction in carbon footprint and plastic waste over time, especially as the number of uses increase.

Mark Glass, Director, Pharmaceutical Services at Owen Mumford, said: “The EcoSafe safety syringe already has a strong foothold in the market, with its intuitive, spring-free design and passive safety features. The addition of a reusable autoinjector completes the solution, offering a safety net to patients who struggle to self-inject. As the only safety syringe platform with a reusable companion autoinjector, EcoSafe has the potential to simplify procurement, training and administration – meeting the needs of all patients with a single product family.”