Partnership introduce antimicrobial eye dropper at Pharmapack

Activated Rispharm, the multidose antimicrobial dropper to help prevent eye microbial infections for patients, is being introduced at Pharmapack 2022 (18th & 19th May in Paris).

Developed in a strategic commercial partnership between Berry Global, provider of innovative packaging and engineered products, and Pylote, focused in the industrial mineral chemistry, the solution is presenting on the Berry Global stand. Activated Rispharm will also be submitted into the 2022 Pharmapack Awards and will be seen at the exhibition’s Innovation Gallery.

Activated Rispharm is a multidose eye dropper with nozzle and cap activated to kill bacteria and viruses continuously to deliver hygienic doses at each use and, thus, to reduce infection risks. The product delivers antimicrobial protection properties resulting from the combination of Pylote’s expertise in mineral chemistry that helps protect patients/users from the risk of microbial infections, with Berry Global’s expertise in sustainable healthcare packaging.

Pylote’s patented mineral technology – microspheres – is embedded into the resin masterbatch, and is fully recyclable, thus supporting efforts towards sustainability.

Activated Rispharm offers significant benefits including: