ROIS CDMO closes on the acquisition of US Injectable Manufacturing Facility

ROIS, the CDMO arm of ROVI has announced closing the acquisition of an injectable drug product manufacturing and packaging site in Phoenix, Arizona (USA) from Bristol Myers Squibb.

× Expand ROIS

This strategic move establishes ROIS as a global contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), expanding from its existing European operations to now offer US-based sterile production.

A new era for ROIS

The ROIS brand was updated in late 2025 to highlight its position as one of the top 3 global injectable CDMOs. The closing of this acquisition confirms ROIS and its leadership team’s commitment to continued investment in global capacity, technology and service.

“This acquisition demonstrates where we are headed,” said Kimberlee Steele, newly appointed chief commercial officer, “We are establishing ROIS as a top 3 global CDMO for sterile fill-finish — growing, investing, and expanding capacity to meet our partners’ needs worldwide.”

Significant US manufacturing capability

The ~370,000 sf Phoenix facility has benefited from ~$100m CAPEX investment since 2021. The site includes a cytotoxic/high-potent (OEB5) area with commercial scale lyophilization and holds regulatory approvals from FDA, EMA and Japanese authorities. ROIS plans to install an Optima pre-filled syringe (PFS) isolator line in a segregated non-potent area in 2027, projected to add ~65–70 million PFS capacity annually once operational. The US facility will be equipped for commercial-scale sterile fill-finish and packaging across vials, PFS and cartridges.

With this expansion, ROIS provides:

Increased global capacity and flexibility for injectable development and commercial production. Total global network capacity of over 800M sterile units/year

US-based manufacturing for high potent liquid and lyophilized products including ADC fill/finish

The rebrand in 2025, hiring of global talent and US expansion underline ROIS’s vision to be a partner of choice for injectable medicines worldwide, underpinned by continued investment in people, technology and infrastructure.

“This acquisition is a strategic step in building ROIS as a global CDMO for high-value injectables,” added Steele. “The Phoenix site adds significant sterile fill-finish and high-potent capability, enabling us to better serve partners on US soil while continuing to invest across our network.”