Roquette to showcase end-to-end pharma solutions at CPHI

Roquette will showcase its end-to-end portfolio of pharmaceutical excipients, drug delivery solutions and technical expertise at CPHI Milan 2026 in Italy, where the company will welcome visitors at booth 1A18 in the excipients hall.

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At this year’s global industry event, Roquette will highlight key product brands supporting formulation performance, patient-centric drug delivery and biopharma innovation, including METHOCEL cellulose ethers, PEARLITOL mannitol, Avicel microcrystalline cellulose, POLYOX polyethylene oxide, KLEPTOSE cyclodextrins, LYCADEX pyrogen-free dextrose monohydrate, Qualicaps by Roquette hard capsules and its alginate portfolio from sustainably sourced seaweed. The company will also spotlight its biopharma solutions spanning upstream processing, downstream efficiency, and formulation support.

Visitors to the booth will be able to preview the newest addition to the Qualicaps portfolio designed to expand the hard capsule choices available to pharmaceutical manufacturers while maintaining the quality and reliability you expect from Qualicaps by Roquette.

Roquette will also feature an engaging interactive zone where visitors can experience a world of robust excipient solutions through entertaining digital experiences, with a chance to win prizes.

“Pharmaceutical innovation is ultimately measured by the difference it makes in patients’ lives,” said Chiara Bergerone, deputy CEO of Roquette’s Health & Pharma Solutions Business Unit. “At CPHI Milan, we will show how the right combination of science, technology and partnership can turn complex formulation challenges into solutions that are more effective, reliable and meaningful for patients.”

At booth 1A18, Roquette’s experts will be available to discuss solutions for oral solid dosage, parenteral, drug delivery and biopharma applications.