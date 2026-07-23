Sanner establishes presence in Belfast

Sanner Group has announced it is establishing a new base at the Catalyst Bedford Street hub in Belfast.

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This move underlines Sanner’s commitment to supporting the rapidly growing medical device and drug delivery ecosystem in the region and across the country.

Belfast and the wider Irish and Northern Irish MedTech sectors have seen significant growth in recent years, with a vibrant cluster of companies spanning diagnostics, drug delivery, digital health, and advanced therapeutics.

“As someone living and working in Belfast, it’s incredibly exciting to see the momentum continuing to build here in medical devices and life sciences – from early-stage innovators to established global players. The start-up and scale-up pipeline here is particularly compelling,” Michael Denver-Beautement, business development manager at Sanner Group, comments. “Sanner’s arrival in Belfast is about being present where innovation is happening and establishing a critical node in our global innovation network.”

Sanner’s Belfast hub will play a key role in connecting innovation pipelines and collaboration across geographies, linking the island of Ireland’s growing MedTech base with Sanner Group’s engineering expertise and design and development capabilities. This integrated approach will enable customers to seamlessly move from concept and design through to development, industrialisation, and high-quality manufacture, helping reduce time to market and de-risk complex drug delivery and medical device programs.

It reinforces Sanner’s ability to help scale-ups transition into commercial manufacturing, support innovators in drug delivery and combination products, provide end-to-end CDMO services, and bridge European and US healthcare innovation ecosystems