Sanner Group to exhibit at CPHI Frankfurt

Visitors at CPHI Frankfurt can discover Sanner’s expanded portfolio of global CDMO services for medical devices and complex pharmaceutical drug delivery systems booth 0J92 in Hall 8.

The company will also present its latest innovations in pharmaceutical packaging and advanced moisture management solutions.

Over the past two years, Sanner Group has significantly expanded its medical CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation) services, reinforcing its position as a global partner for complex drug delivery and medical device solutions. This growth includes the establishment of new manufacturing sites, and the strategic acquisitions of two leading design centres of excellence: Springboard and Gilero.

With these developments, Sanner now offers comprehensive end-to-end CDMO services. This integrated approach is underpinned by decades of expertise in moisture management, the production of customised solutions, and high-quality pharmaceutical packaging. “Sanner occupies an important market position in healthcare packaging globally. With our expanded capabilities and a clear vision, we are ready to solidify a leading position in the MedTech CDMO space,” says Stefan Verheyden, newly appointed CEO of the Sanner Group, who will attend CPHI as the first trade show in his new role.

CDMO services based on trusted expertise

Sanner Group delivers end-to-end value for pharmaceutical and medtech companies by offering fully integrated processes across all stages of development and production. From early concept to commercial-scale manufacturing, Sanner supports the entire lifecycle of drug delivery systems, combination products, medical devices, and diagnostics. Customers benefit from a partner that has all critical competencies in-house – spanning design for manufacturing and assembly (DFMA), precision engineering, regulatory expertise, and a proven track record in moisture protection and packaging innovation. This integrated approach ensures a seamless transition from development to industrialisation, reducing complexity, timelines, and risk. With a global footprint across Europe, North America, and Asia, Sanner offers localised support on a global scale.

At CPHI Frankfurt, development and design specialists of the Sanner subsidiary Springboard will hold presentations on new approaches to development and design methods for injector devices together with experts from Pfizer at the Packaging & Device Theatre in hall 8 on October 29, at 11:35 and 12:05 a.m.

Optimised TabTec CR and advance with agility

Sanner will also present its pharmaceutical packaging portfolio, including the improved TabTec CR packaging solution for oral solid dosage (OSD) products. TabTec CR was design optimised with tailored desiccant solutions as part of the Advance with Agility program – a service that helps to identify the right desiccant solution even for highly sensitive active ingredients. It also ensures that products can be launched more quickly by using predictive stability modeling and achieving stability targets, thus streamlining pharmaceutical manufacturers’ operations.

“Together with our talented teams and strategic partners, we are committed to shaping the future of our packaging and medtech business. We will continue to invest in advanced technologies, global infrastructure, and customer-centric innovation to deliver exceptional value to our clients and stakeholders,” Stefan Verheyden summarises.