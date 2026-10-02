SPI Pharma unveils new brand identity

SPI Pharma, a developer of excipients, drug delivery technologies, vaccine adjuvants, and antacid actives, has unveiled a new brand identity that reflects the company's evolution.

The new identity introduces a refreshed visual system, a clearer brand voice, and the tagline "Let's solve it together." It is designed to reflect SPI Pharma's role as a trusted partner to pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies, combining technical expertise, innovation, and collaboration to help bring better products to market.

Freek Snieders, CEO of SPI Pharma, said: "This is more than a new look for SPI Pharma. It represents the next chapter in our evolution as a company and reflects our ambition for the future. As our customers navigate increasingly complex formulation challenges, we are focused on being more than a supplier. We aspire to be a trusted partner, bringing together scientific expertise, innovative solutions, and deep collaboration to help customers develop better products and improve the lives of patients around the world. Our new brand captures the energy, confidence, and forward momentum of SPI Pharma as we continue to grow alongside our customers."

The new brand is rooted in SPI Pharma's purpose of improving the quality of people's lives. It reflects the connection between scientific innovation and the patients ultimately served by the products that are developed with SPI Pharma's technologies and ingredients.

SPI Pharma is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, and operates manufacturing, R&D, and commercial teams across the world. SPI Pharma is part of ABF Ingredients, a division of Associated British Foods plc.

The company will formally launch its new brand at CPHI Worldwide in Milan on 6-8th October and celebrate with customers, partners, and colleagues from across the pharmaceutical industry, underscoring SPI Pharma’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and advancing formulation innovation worldwide.

The new brand will be introduced across SPI Pharma's digital channels, customer communications, and industry events, with packaging and other materials transitioning through normal update cycles. Product performance, quality systems, specifications, and regulatory documentation remain unchanged.

For more than 75 years, SPI Pharma has helped customers solve formulation challenges and bring differentiated products to market. The company focuses on functional excipients, patient-friendly dosage forms, taste-masking technologies, drug delivery systems, vaccine adjuvants, antacid actives, and development support from concept through commercialisation.