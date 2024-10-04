Stevanato introduces on-body delivery system at CPHI Milan

Key Highlights:

Stevanato Group announced the expansion of its Vertiva platform, which will include a 10mL option to be presented at CPHI Milan in October.

The platform provides a versatile pre-filled and pre-loaded on-body solution, suitable for highly viscous biological drugs.

The pod contains a pre-filled glass cartridge available in formats ranging from 3mL up to 10mL, simplifying home-based treatment initiation and offering patients a safe and comfortable experience.

An image of a person wearing the large-volume (10mL) version of Stevanato Group's Vertiva on-body delivery system.

Stevanato Group, a global provider of drug containment and delivery solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries, announced the expansion of its Vertiva platform, which will include a 10mL option to be presented at CPHI Milan in October.

The Vertiva easy-to-use platform can be pre-programmed to accommodate different motor driven dosing profiles, from micro-precision basal delivery to full-content bolus injections. This flexibility makes the platform ideal for administering a wide range of small molecule and biologic therapies, enabling treatment for conditions such as cardiovascular and metabolic disorders, oncology, immunology, and pain management.

The Vertiva platform features a unique design with a single-use pod containing a pre-filled, pre-loaded cartridge, paired with a reusable, smart controller that communicates with a patented and magnetically coupled drive mechanism. The pod, securely interlocked with the controller, contains a pre-filled glass cartridge available in formats ranging from 3mL up to 10mL and is assembled at the factory for immediate use. This simplifies home-based treatment initiation, offering patients a safe and comfortable experience. A recent wearability study underscored this sentiment and revealed that Vertiva 10mL is generally well-accepted by patients who found it comfortable to wear. The device proved to securely adhere to the body without restricting movement, allowing patients to go about their daily activities easily.

The smart controller provides the option to record patient usage data, which can be transferred via Bluetooth to digital health applications. Additionally, the two-part system allows for easy separation of the reusable controller from the disposable pod after treatment, significantly reducing the environmental impact of electronic components and enhancing the device's overall sustainability.

“We are excited to announce that the Vertiva platform represents a significant breakthrough for the biopharma industry,” said Michele Monico, vice president, business line DDS at Stevanato Group. “By combining sustainable and modular design with versatile delivery capabilities, the move to larger volume capacity extends treatment options for a wider range of therapies, enabling biopharma companies to faster and lower cost stability and clinical evaluations. This advancement will redefine how we approach patient at-home and on-body treatment, paving the way for more adaptable and patient-centered solutions.”

Stevanato Group will leverage its integrated capabilities and its existing partnership with Thermo Fisher Scientific to bring Vertiva 10mL to market. Along with the proprietary device platform, Stevanato Group will offer its pre-sterilised EZ-fill cartridges as drug containment solutions and assembly equipment, while Thermo Fisher will provide fill-and-finish and final assembly services. The unparalleled combination of capabilities from two established industry providers will support pharma companies from drug development through to the final packaged product, reducing risks and accelerating time-to-market.