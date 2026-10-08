Terumo announces global commercial launch of active safety needle

Terumo Corporation has announced the global commercial launch of its K-Pack Embrace active safety needle.

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The new safety injection needle is packaged in a rigid cap and case container, designed to facilitate the downstream co-packing processes and protect the needle through the product life cycle until the point of use.

Co-packing a pre-selected injection needle with a drug product and syringe can significantly reduce the risks to the patient, add convenience for the healthcare professional (HCP) and simultaneously maintain the value proposition of the product for the drug company. Automated co-packing processes require enhanced hard-shell protection of needles for easy handling during co-packing and to maintain needle sterility and performance over the product’s intended shelf life.

The K-Pack Embrace active safety needle is designed specifically for automated co-packing processes with its compact hard-shell case. It is intended for subcutaneous (SC), intramuscular (IM) and intravenous (IV) applications and includes Terumo’s T-Sharp technology with integrated needle shield safety features. Available in either 1" (25mm) or 5/8" (16mm) lengths, the K-Pack Embrace 25-gauge needle is compatible with all ISO 80369-7 male connectors and its colour-coded, tamper-evident label includes a 2D barcode (UDI carrier) that supports automated in-line visual inspection.

K-Pack Embrace reduces the risk of needle stick injuries with its integrated hinged needle shield, which can be activated with one hand and provides audible, visual and tactile confirmation of engagement.

“The K-Pack Embrace active safety needle is a great example of applying our Deviceutical approach that brings devices and pharmaceuticals together for uniquely integrated injectable drug delivery solutions,” said Nicolas Eon, global product manager, Injection and Infusion Platforms, Pharmaceutical Solutions Division, Terumo.

“The K-Pack Embrace design simultaneously protects the healthcare professional, patient and product, all while making the efficiencies of automated co-packing available to our pharmaceutical customers,” continues Marco Chiado Piat, president, Pharmaceutical Solutions Division, Terumo. “This new active safety needle builds protection and safety into a single product that aligns with our goal of producing injectable drug delivery solutions that improve the lives of patients.”