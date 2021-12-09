The move towards patient centric dosing

Shawn Branning, global strategic marketing manager at IFF offers a look at oral thin films and how they’re becoming a growing solution for patient-centric dosing.

Children and geriatric populations can present unique challenges when it comes to utilising traditional oral drug delivery formats, such as tablets and capsules. These include choking risks, the possibility of dosing inaccuracies due to spitting out the drug and limited dosage size options. In addition, there’s portions of the population who have difficulty with swallowing medications or simply don’t have access to clean water, necessary for dosing.

While cutting and grinding tablets may seem like a viable option for overcoming swallowing challenges, doing so can often result in an altered release profile for the drug and poor taste. It can also cause unintended exposure to the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API).

Oral thin films (OTF) – a novel drug delivery system consisting of quick-dissolving films placed in the patient’s mouth – may be the answer. They provide a patient-centric alternative for populations that have difficulty swallowing, as well as for patients that may be unconscious, uncooperative or in urgent need of medication. The adaptable design of OTFs allows them to deliver synthetic and natural APIs, as well as nutrients, in an easily consumed format that’s convenient and appealing.

Gaining popularity in the pharmaceutical space

Currently, OTFs can be used to treat myriad conditions for patients, from allergies to migraines and pain relief to preventative therapies and dietary supplements. The flexibility of the dosage form means there’s plenty of room for future uses like vaccines and biologics. In fact, according to Roots Analysis Market Research, the overall oral thin film drug delivery market is expected to grow to approximately $2.1 billion by 2025.

Understanding the structure and formulation of OTFs is critical for manufacturers looking to break into the market. While the OTF dosage form is highly adaptable, there are challenges to creating an effective and appealing end-product, including stability, organoleptic properties like taste, physical strength, drug uniformity and more.

It’s vital to choose the right excipient package to formulate effective but pleasant dosages to ensure patient compliance.

Flexible dosing for all patients

There’s no one size-fits-all approach when it comes to patient needs. OTFs provide options for targeted treatment, ranging from single layer to multi-layer films capable of a variety of structures for specific API and treatment needs. Each type of OTF is designed specifically to solve various patient challenges.

In general, we can break down OTFs into three categories based on drug release timing:

Fast Dissolving Orodispersible: Placed directly on the patient’s tongue, these OTFs have a high rate of release, dissolving in one to 30 seconds. Given the speedy dissolution and ease of placement, this format is considered excellent for children and the elderly, as well as those in need of fast medication delivery. Buccal Films: The buccal film’s placement is inside of a patient’s mouth on the cheek. With this type of OTF, patients experience a fast onset of action with a moderate to slow dissolution of one to 30 minutes. Benefits of the buccal film include no first-pass effect and a delayed/reduced Cmax. Sublingual Films: Considered the most prolonged release of the OTF formats, sublingual films take 30 minutes or longer to fully dissolve. The under-the-tongue placement enables a fast onset of action, while also preventing a first-pass effect.

With such specific release profiles, it’s critical for formulators to understand the composition of oral thin films to achieve positive outcomes. Each ingredient plays a vital role in delivering the drug to patients, while also contributing to a positive experience overall.

Understanding key players in oral thin film composition

Like other traditional oral drugs, the efficacy of OTFs lies in the careful selection and composition of ingredients. Typical OTF components consist of the API, hydrophilic film forming polymer, plasticizer, stabilizer, pH modifier, buffer, colour, flavour, fillers and taste masking agents. Of those ingredients, the polymer is the backbone for the formation and structure of the physical film.

Two of the most common polymers used in OTFs are polyethylene oxide (PEO) and hydroxypropyl methyl cellulose (HPMC). Our POLYOX technology is an example of a film forming PEO polymer. It forms flexible films that are resistant to tearing, have a fast dissolution rate, a pleasant mouthfeel and no sticky feeling or highly viscous gel formation. Additionally, METHOCEL is our HPMC technology that can be used as a film former in OTFs to create flexible, transparent, flavourless, colorless, tasteless, and water-soluble thin films.

Anionic polymers are another class of materials providing unique benefits in OTFs. Sodium carboxymethyl cellulose (NaCMC) polymers provide excellent clarity in films and can be easily plasticized using materials such as glycerol and sorbitol. Alternatively, seaweed-based biopolymers, like alginates and carrageenan, are another polymer material option that deliver solubility properties, while also being a plant-based, vegan-friendly option for formulators.