Vetter introduces the next evolution of the V-OVS syringe closure system

Vetter, a globally operating Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO), has announced the development and upcoming launch of the new version of its proprietary V-OVS syringe closure system.

× Expand Vetter

The new closure, V-OVS next, will further advance a proprietary system with many years of proven market success supporting and differentiating a range of sterile injectables. This latest evolution will integrate several technical advances guided by both shifting market needs and feedback from the many customers who have selected V-OVS for their products. Similar to the original system, the design of V-OVS next will be optimised to protect the integrity of the injectable product secured by the closure. For customers with products in glass-barrel syringes, this new closure will be an opportunity to integrate gold-standard Luer Lock features with even easier handling characteristics and an even more intuitive opening mechanism.

“With its proprietary tamper-evident features, we’re confident that V-OVS next will bring a new level of user-friendliness to Luer Lock applications,” said Tobias Nemeth, director primary packaging service & projects at Vetter. “It will further build on the decades of market impact delivered by this industry-leading system, and provide a differentiating choice for customers with an even wider range of injectable products.” In addition to handling enhancements, the overall size will also be reduced to better fit smaller syringe sizes. New updated gripping surfaces will provide optimal control during opening, and a robust new locking mechanism will help keep the closure safely in place even during the most challenging clinical use cases.

While still in development, Vetter has already placed V-OVS next on a launch pathway for 2027. For now, the focus remains on finalising the system’s design and further advancing its commercialisation. As part of its go-to-market preparations, Vetter recently conducted a successful human factors study with a representative group of frontline clinical users. The study delivered consistent positive feedback and insights that will directly contribute to finalising the design of the new closure system.

Post-launch, Vetter will continue to offer both V-OVS and V-OVS next, expanding its portfolio to offer customers more options for their syringe-based products.