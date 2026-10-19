Vetter V-OVS next earns prestigious Red Dot Design Concept Award

Vetter, a global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO), has received a Red Dot Award in the category "Design Concept" for its next-generation syringe closure system, V-OVS next.

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The internationally recognised award honours forward-looking product concepts distinguished by innovation, functionality, and design excellence. The recognition highlights Vetter's continued commitment to developing an advanced closure system that improves the user experience while supporting the evolving needs of pharma and biotech companies.

Developed in response to growing market complexity, particularly in biologics and user-oriented drug products, V-OVS next represents the latest evolution of Vetter's syringe closure technology. The system incorporates multiple design enhancements intended to improve safety, usability, and compatibility across a range of syringe formats, helping to establish a new standard for Luer Lock syringe closure systems.

"We are honoured that V-OVS next has been recognised with a Red Dot Award," said Dr. Claus Feussner, senior vice president development service at Vetter. "This achievement reflects our commitment to combining technical innovation with meaningful user insights. Throughout development, we focused on creating a closure system that enhances functionality and patient safety, while delivering a more intuitive handling experience. Awards like this confirm that innovative pharmaceutical packaging must address both technical requirements and human factors to deliver meaningful value."

One of the system's key features is a robust locking mechanism designed to provide a secure connection between the syringe and the closure part, helping to reduce the risk of unintended rotation. V-OVS next also incorporates a tamper-evident seal that irreversibly breaks upon first opening, offering an immediate visual indication of product status while supporting safety, product integrity, and user confidence.

In addition to its technical advancements, the closure system was specifically engineered with user-centric design principles. Ergonomic gripping elements help users intuitively identify handling points, while integrated visual opening indicators contribute to a straightforward opening process. The overall design combines functionality with a premium appearance, enabling pharma and biotech companies to further differentiate their therapies in an increasingly competitive marketplace.