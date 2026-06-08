ViCentra scales commercial manufacturing

ViCentra, a European medical device company commercialising the Kaleido insulin patch pump system, has announced that commercial‑scale production of Kaleido consumables, including infusion sets and insulin cartridges, has begun at Phillips Medisize, a Molex company and medtech CDMO.

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The collaboration more than triples Kaleido consumables production capacity, with initial scale to support over 17,000 users. This expanded supply positions ViCentra to add thousands of new users across Germany, the Netherlands and France through the second half of 2026, with Germany representing the world’s second‑largest insulin pump market.

Volume manufacturing at Phillips Medisize anchors ViCentra’s long-term unit economics. With this increase in production and strategic supply chain expansion, ViCentra is positioned to accelerate growth across Europe.

"This is a very significant and crucial operational milestone for ViCentra," said Tom Arnold, chief executive officer of ViCentra. "Tripling capacity and improving margin performance allow ViCentra to bring Kaleido to more people living with diabetes, reliably and at scale, across additional markets. With our new supply chain partner we now have the additional ability to continue to expand capacity.”

Phillips Medisize brings deep expertise in industrialising complex drug‑delivery platforms, including insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitoring systems. The partnership combines ViCentra’s user‑centred technology with Phillips Medisize’s global manufacturing scale and validated quality systems, providing a strong foundation to support ViCentra’s commercial growth.

“ViCentra’s design‑led approach to wearable insulin delivery is exactly the type of innovation our global CDMO platform is built to industrialise,” remarked David Thoreson, vice president of global operations at Phillips Medisize. “Our capabilities in high-volume precision moulding, assembly and rigorous validation position us to support a dependable supply of Kaleido consumables across key European markets.”

Kaleido is the smallest, lightest, and most precise insulin patch pump in its class. It is designed to feel like personal technology, discreet, flexible, and customisable, while delivering highly accurate insulin dosing and hybrid closed loop therapy through integrations with partner algorithms and continuous glucose monitors (CGMs).

This announcement builds on a year of strong momentum for ViCentra, including its $98 million Series D financing, doubling its user base to over 5,000 currently, expanding and strengthening its commercial and leadership teams, and the May 2026 launch of the smartphone‑controlled Kaleido system integrated with Diabeloop’s DBLG2 algorithm. With manufacturing now operating at commercial scale and unit economics strengthening, ViCentra is positioned to accelerate adoption in its core European markets, expand into additional European countries, and continue preparations for U.S. market entry.