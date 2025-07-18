West announces opening of new analytical laboratory in Stolberg

West Pharmaceutical Services, a specialist in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, announced that it opened a new purpose-built analytical laboratory building near its manufacturing site in Stolberg.

"We are excited to announce the opening of our new, state of the art, laboratory, which will allow us to broaden our range of services to meet the growing needs of our customers for analytical chemistry and microbiological testing,” expressed Kathy dePadua, senior vice president, chief quality and regulatory officer at West. “As a market leader, West recognises the importance of staying agile in response to the continuously evolving regulatory landscape in our industry, and we look forward to continuing to support our customers, as we collaborate to provide injectable medicines to patients across the globe."

The new laboratory expands West’s capabilities to support increased manufacturing needs with finished goods release testing, incoming inspections, and special projects such as new method validations and testing automation. In addition to analytical chemistry testing, specialised microbiological and particulate testing to support West’s manufacturing sites, the new lab also provides West with the additional capacity to offer specialised contract testing for its customers. The building was designed to accommodate future expansion to enable West to meet increasing testing demands for volume, new technology, automation, and regulatory requirements, including EU GMP Annex 1.