West expands portfolio with ophthalmic drug delivery packaging solution

West Pharmaceutical Services has launched the NovaPure 0.5 mL plunger for ISO glass syringes designed to meet the performance and quality requirements for ophthalmic drug applications.

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The plunger is West’s newest ready-to-use elastomer component within the NovaPure portfolio, which includes the existing 1 mL and 1-3 mL plunger designs.

“The growing elderly population is driving an increase in age-related eye conditions, and demand for ophthalmic injectables is rising rapidly. This trend places greater pressure on delivery systems to overcome challenges such as silicone oil contamination, stringent particulate and endotoxin requirements, and the need for highly precise dosing,” said Stacey Vaughan, vice president, Strategic Portfolio Management. “With the NovaPures 0.5 mL plunger, West offers a patient-focused solution designed to help ensure drug stability, delivery precision, and reliable performance.”

The NovaPure 0.5 mL plunger is designed to reduce the risk of free silicone oil, has exceptionally low particulate and endotoxin profiles, and highly consistent functional performance at microvolumes—key factors in supporting drug developers with ophthalmic applications. The solution optimises break-loose and glide forces, reduces drug–package interactions, and supports compliance with global ophthalmic quality expectations, including Annex 1 requirements.