West launches prefillable syringe system

West Pharmaceutical Services, a company in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, launched its West Synchrony Prefillable Syringe (PFS) System at CPHI Worldwide in Frankfurt, Germany. This system offers a fully verified platform from a single supplier that will be commercially available in January 2026.

The West Synchrony PFS system delivers a fully verified system-level solution designed specifically for biologics and vaccines. It sets a new standard in drug delivery by accelerating syringe selection through its comprehensive performance and regulatory data packages.

“Leaders in drug development face pressures to meet milestones efficiently amid complex challenges, amongst them, selecting prefillable syringes. They currently rely on fragmented approaches—assembling component data from multiple suppliers or outsourcing piecemeal verification, which risks delays, increased costs and regulatory setbacks,” said Andy Polywacz, president of integrated systems at West. “With West Synchrony prefillable syringe system, it enables pharmaceutical companies to streamline design, accelerate regulatory submission, and secures a reliable supply chain for combination products that meets quality and volume needs.”