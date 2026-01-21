West Pharmaceutical Services showcases at Pharmapack 2026

West Pharmaceutical Services announced participation at Pharmapack 2026 in Paris, France to showcase its expertise on industry challenges and trends in packaging and containment.

× Expand Shutterstock - Jean-Marc Pierard

This event marks the global commercial availability of West Synchrony S1 prefillable syringe (PFS) system.

West Synchrony S1 PFS system provides a broad product portfolio including 1 ml long and 2.25 ml staked needle options for biologics and 1 ml standard staked needle and Luer lock options for vaccines. Staked needle system options come with either a rigid or soft needle shield and Luer lock system options will have an integrated tip cap. The system also includes high performance West NovaPure and FluroTec barrier film plungers.

“As a market leader, West closely monitors shifts in the global drug pipeline by emerging companies, particularly the growing demand for combination products alongside the movement of care from hospital to home, both of which introduce new complexity into regulatory and development processes,” Stacey Vaughan, vice president, marketing and portfolio management at West. “This surge of innovation across the industry further highlights why now is the right time to introduce West Synchrony S1 prefillable syringe system.”

In addition, West will highlight its industry expertise through learning labs and a product gallery:

Stop Piecing It Together - Get an Integrated Verified Prefillable Syringe System from One Source - Wednesday, January 21, 11:30 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. CET

Presented by Bettine Boltres Ph.D., Director of Scientific Affairs

Product Gallery - West Synchrony S1 PFS System - Wednesday, January 21, 3:25-3:30 p.m. CET

Presented by Andy Polywacz, President of Integrated Systems

Flexible Assembly and Packaging Approach for Steering Combination Products Through Clinical Trials - Thursday, January 22, 10:10- 10:40 a.m. CET