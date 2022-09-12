Ypsomed partners with Sidekick Health to improve therapy outcomes

Ypsomed and Sidekick Health collaborate to extend Ypsomed’s device and SmartServices offering by implementing a self-injection module in Sidekick’s proven digital therapeutics solution.

Key highlights:

Ypsomed enters into a first strategic partnership with digital therapeutics (DTx) innovator Sidekick Health to improve the therapeutic outcome of selfcare.

with digital therapeutics (DTx) innovator Sidekick Health to improve the therapeutic outcome of selfcare. Ypsomed’s injection devices will be integrated with Sidekick’s digital therapeutics solution.

with Sidekick’s digital therapeutics solution. The two companies will jointly develop a set of behavioural interventions that support and empower patients throughout the self-injection process.

The combination of Ypsomed’s devices with Sidekick’s digital health, behavioural economics and gamification expertise will form a unique solution delivering an engaging and personalised patient experience to people with chronic conditions, as well as a turn-key, best-in-class digital therapy management system for pharmaceutical customers.

Self-management is an important strategy to reduce the burden of chronic conditions, healthcare’s biggest challenge. To improve the adherence and therefore the therapeutic outcome of selfcare, and to expand its service offering of innovative drug delivery solutions, Ypsomed enters into a first strategic partnership for evidence-based therapy management with digital therapeutics (DTx) innovator Sidekick Health.

The two companies will jointly develop a set of features and behavioural interventions that support and empower patients throughout the self-injection process and beyond for areas such as oncology, immunology or metabolic diseases. Complementing traditional self-administration therapies with these engaging digital interventions will further increase the efficacy and convenience of self-medication, resulting in an improved quality of life and therapy outcome.

“This partnership with Sidekick marks a milestone for Ypsomed and a major step in our journey to become a provider of integrated healthcare services and contributes to our transformation process becoming a provider of integrated healthcare services. We will continue expanding our service offering in digital health and beyond with additional partnerships to meet the needs of a growing market”, says Ulrike Bauer, chief business officer Delivery Systems at Ypsomed.

Making selfcare simpler and easier

Ypsomed’s injection devices such as the YpsoMate in combination with the SmartPilot will be integrated with Sidekick’s digital therapeutics solution. The jointly developed self-injection module will include features such as digital support and coaching services around self-administration, needle anxiety and self-management with the aim of evidence-based improvement in adherence to therapy. The module will be integrated into Sidekick’s current DTx solution and marketed under Sidekick’s brand to its pharmaceutical and payer customers.

“The combination of Ypsomed’s device platforms with Sidekick’s digital therapeutics solution will enable us to create new behavioural health interventions and tackle patient-specific challenges around self-injection”, said Tryggvi Thorgeirsson, Sidekick CEO.

“We strongly believe that this will empower patients to be much more active in their own treatment outside the clinical setting, preventing unnecessary hospital visits and ultimately reducing the costs of chronic conditions in the healthcare system.”

Pharmaceutical customers will benefit from the offering with a better insight into therapy adherence and treatment efficacy. The self-injection module will be clinically validated and developed in accordance with the applicable FDA and EU MDR software-as-a-medical-device (SaMD) regulations.