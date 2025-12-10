A new Viennese venue for LogiPharma 2026

Global life sciences supply chain conference LogiPharma has announced a brand-new series of interactive formats for 2026 under the leadership of incoming event director, Ben Sharples.

× Expand LogiPharma

“This year’s event is bigger and bolder than ever, reflecting a new and exciting direction with attendee interaction and collaboration at its core. Supply chain leaders, logistics experts and pharma innovators from around the world will be gathering to share insights and determine the future of the life sciences supply chain, and we’ve created a host of new formats designed to energise those conversations,” commented Sharples.

The event also has a new home; following four consecutive years in France, LogiPharma 2026 will be hosted at the Austria Center in Vienna. Located in the heart of Europe, and noted for its rich medical history, Vienna offers the ideal home for the year’s event, with the Austria Center providing over 26,000 m² of space for visitors and exhibitors.

The show itself will offer two interconnected experiences, LogiPharma Supply Chain and LogiPharma Logistics. Shared plenaries and networking opportunities will allow global professionals from all areas of the supply chain to engage, whilst separate tracks and peer-to-peer boardrooms will provide the opportunity for specialised deep dives on supply chain and logistic topics respectively.

Both tracks will feature fresh new formats based on attendee feedback. These will include interactive panels and Oxford-style audience led debates, designed to spark conversation and encourage attendee engagement, as well as peer-to-peer benchmarking opportunities through brand new roundtables, company group sessions and mini briefs. Session facilitators will be on hand through these events, ensuring attendees receive practical takeaways and immediate real-world value.

Alongside these is the LogiPharma Academy, which will be offering a series of practical training sessions designed to equip attendees with hands-on experience. The sessions will cover a range of topics and have been developed to future-proof the expertise of delegates, with AI, data and coding among the key themes.

Sharples added: “We’ve put attendee feedback at the heart of LogiPharma 2026, and as a result we’ve completely reworked our plenary formats to make them more engaging and relevant. Using polling technology, we are going to create interactive and visually impactful presentations and discussions to deliver true thought leadership and exchange for the life sciences community.

“LogiPharma is an iconic event in the global pharmaceutical calendar, and stepping into the role of director has been both an honour and a challenge. The agenda will launch in early 2026, and I am very excited for the response to the range of topics and speakers which we have in store for attendees.”

