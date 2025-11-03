A premiere of the new IMA Active tablet presses

NEXTEN is a celebration of tableting innovation. Promoted and organised by IMA Active, NEXTEN started on 27th October at Villa Erba, overlooking Lake Como in Italy.

The event was introduced by Alberto Vacchi, chairman and CEO of IMA, who said: “We are delighted to welcome numerous pharmaceutical customers from all over the world in this magnificent setting. As far as the IMA Group is concerned, the pharmaceutical world represents an extraordinary accelerator to which we are responding with a strong commitment to innovation, digitalisation and sustainability. Energy saving, waste reduction, use of new materials, reduction of emissions: these are all issues at the centre of our attention, given that being “sustainable” nowadays is not just a moral obligation. Our commitment is to respond to the need that we share with you to work towards a sustainable economy, one that is rich in positive results and ethical values”.

Massimo Marchesini, chief global Business & operations officer - Board Member, IMA, said: “Our new tableting machines are an important step in the technological revolution that we are implementing at IMA Pharma. And in the IMA Active After Sales unit, we are already preparing digital services and supplies for all our tableting machines, with insuperable timing and technical specifications”.

The event is a world première of the new IMA Active tablet presses and involves leaders in the pharmaceutical industry through a variety of technical sessions.

Attendees from all over the world have the chance to discover DOMINA and SOLIDA, a brand-new concept of tablet presses, ready to change the meaning of production in the pharmaceutical industry. Conceived as a modular technological platform, where all the functional blocks are easily removable and interchangeable, DOMINA allows a plug-and-play shift among different machine configurations. On the other hand, SOLIDA makes itself an easy choice keeping an eye to the future allowing efficient functional upgrades.

Designed with an eye to Pharma 4.0, the new IMA Active tablet presses are easily adaptable to production environments, able to learn and suggest improvements. The Dynamicam, a unique filling cam, covers the entire filling range: this innovative patented solution, combined with motorisation of the independent paddles, is the best for product-centric fine tuning.

A smart design also leads to an enhanced user experience. The processing area is fully accessible once the external doors are opened, while access to the machine basement is required only for maintenance. Thanks to a rotating arm nested in the machines, turret changeover is accomplished in a matter of minutes. DOMINA features servo-assisted phases minimising operator’s intervention while SOLIDA takes the operator through comfortable procedures fully guided via the HMI. Operating errors are practically eliminated.

Based on the proven PREXIMA concept, the new IMA Active tablet presses are designed with an extremely robust structure, allowing both pre-compression and main compression forces up to 100 kN. The upper and lower cast iron structures are rigidly connected ensuring maximum reliability even at high production speed.

Andrea Semprini Cesari, IMA Active vice president, said: “At NEXTEN, we are reimagining the pharmaceutical landscape. This is more than just an event: it is a celebration of tableting innovation. The two-day event is dedicated to the world première of the new IMA Active tablet press range. A unique opportunity to preview the new machines, learn about the main innovations during the technical sessions and network with the leading players in the pharmaceutical market.”

Luca Cavazzini, IMA Active sales & marketing director, said: “We are delighted to present to our customers from all over the world DOMINA and SOLIDA, a brand-new concept of tablet presses, ready to change the meaning of production in the pharmaceutical industry. We have invested a lot in these new IMA Active tablet presses, which have been designed with an eye to Pharma 4.0. They are easily adaptable to state-of-the-art production environments, able to learn and suggest improvements.”