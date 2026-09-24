AB-BIOTICS to showcase Cognitive Health portfolio at CPHI

AB-BIOTICS will return to CPHI 2026 with an expanded portfolio of science-backed biotic solutions that target specific health indications across a range of life stages.

At booth 20C17, visitors can discover the latest innovations in cognitive health and a new, unique biotic-based medical device approval for vaginal health, as well as explore the company’s precision approach to biotic solutions.

Visit booth 20C17 to discover:

An expanded Cognitive Health line for targeted brain health support – launching its expanded portfolio, AB-BIOTICS’ Cognitive Health offering is designed to address different cognitive health needs and life stages, including stress, memory and learning, brain development and sleep. Comprising clinically studied probiotic and postbiotic strains, the range enables a broad range of formulation options, including gummies and sticks. AB-BIOTICS will be spotlighting a postbiotic solution designed to support cognitive function and brain health in children, helping to protect memory through key brain pathways involved in learning. Mindbiome Ease, a postbiotic promoting restful sleep, will also be on-stand.

– launching its expanded portfolio, AB-BIOTICS’ Cognitive Health offering is designed to address different cognitive health needs and life stages, including stress, memory and learning, brain development and sleep. Comprising clinically studied probiotic and postbiotic strains, the range enables a broad range of formulation options, including gummies and sticks. AB-BIOTICS will be spotlighting a postbiotic solution designed to support cognitive function and brain health in children, helping to protect memory through key brain pathways involved in learning. Mindbiome Ease, a postbiotic promoting restful sleep, will also be on-stand. Recent science – AB-BIOTICS’ experts will be on hand to discuss the latest scientific study behind Lactiplantibacillus plantarum KABP 051, that shows weight management and mood benefits through the gut-brain axis. The team will also be spotlighting new science behind Gyntima Menopause. These findings make the blend the first and only commercially-available probiotic ingredient to clinically demonstrate both estrogen modulation and menopausal symptom improvement.

– AB-BIOTICS’ experts will be on hand to discuss the latest scientific study behind that shows weight management and mood benefits through the gut-brain axis. The team will also be spotlighting new science behind Gyntima Menopause. These findings make the blend the first and only commercially-available probiotic ingredient to clinically demonstrate both estrogen modulation and menopausal symptom improvement. New developments in medical devices for women’s health – AB-BIOTICS will also showcase its recently approved Medical Device Regulation (MDR) certification for Gyntima Restore. The clinically studied postbiotic formula combines heat-inactivated Lactiplantibacillus plantarum KABP 061 with lactic acid and is designed as a coadjuvant treatment for vaginal infections – rebalancing the vaginal microbiota – to help prevent recurrences and ultimately improve women’s quality of life.

AB-BIOTICS will be at booth 20C17 at Fiera Milano, Milan, from 6–8 October 2026.