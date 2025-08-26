Abacus Medicine Group acquires Swiss Cardio Technologies

Abacus Medicine Group has acquired Swiss Cardio Technologies.

The company was founded by a group of cardiovascular surgery specialists with origins at the University of Berne, Switzerland, and are the innovators of Cardioplexol (magnesium sulfate heptahydrate, potassium chloride, xylitol, procaine hydrochloride).

The acquisition includes the global rights for Swiss Cardio Technology’s cardioplegia business. Cardioplegia is a technique used to intentionally and temporarily interrupt cardiac activity to facilitate bypass surgery or other cardiac and aortic repairs that require an immobile heart.

Flemming Wagner, CEO and founder of the Abacus Medicine Group, said: “Swiss Cardio Technologies exemplifies excellence in healthcare innovation. The opportunities for our two organisations are significant, and I look forward to exploring them together. This acquisition of our first pharmaceutical asset is a strategic addition to the Group’s business model and our plans for continued profitable growth. It marks the beginning of a new chapter.”

Swiss Cardio Technologies has extensive, long-term relationships with global opinion leaders in cardiothoracic surgery. By joining forces, the Abacus Medicine Group and Swiss Cardio Technologies, will considerably accelerate the ongoing commercialisation and international expansion of the current business.

Professor Thierry Carrel from Swiss Cardio Technologies said: “We are deeply rooted in cardiovascular surgery and research, and our aim has always been to connect academia and industry. Today, we have accomplished exactly that. In Abacus Medicine Group we have found the right, dedicated partner to drive the growth of the business.”