Accelerating and enhancing toxicology assessments

To help potential customers streamline the critical toxicology process, Broughton, a toxicology specialist and regulatory consultancy, has summarised how ToxHQ, Broughton’s data-driven toxicology platform, supports product development with efficient risk evaluations and hazard screenings.

× Expand Broughton

By leveraging ToxHQ, companies can save valuable time, reducing lead times by several weeks, while ensuring accurate toxicological assessments.

The platform enables rapid creation of toxicology profiles through prepopulated, verified data and real-time ingredient adjustments, empowering users to enhance product safety profiles efficiently.

Toxicology is critical for any product development and regulatory approval, ensuring products are safe for consumers. Manufacturers have a duty to assess the toxicological impact of ingredients, devices, and closed container systems to ensure public health safety.

ToxHQ is part of Broughton’s toxicology services across pharmaceuticals, biocidal products, consumer goods, next-generation nicotine delivery products (NGPs), cannabis products, and veterinary medicines. The consultancy supports all legally licensed medicinal companies in the UK, positioning themselves at the forefront of the expanding industry.

Expand Broughton

The infographic outlines the step-by-step process of using ToxHQ, how the system streamlines toxicology assessments, by providing fast and reliable reports.

With over 400 chemicals from nicotine, cannabis and pharmaceutical industries, customisable report templates and an ever-growing database, ToxHQ ensures quicker, cost-effective toxicology services tailored to customer needs. The service offers comprehensive chemical repository that stores properties, hazard assessments, guidance values and toxicological data.

Offering real-time updates, the process aims to improve the efficiency of toxicology reports, allowing companies to launch safer products more confidently. It integrates scientific expertise with technology, providing comprehensive toxicity profiles, automated risk assessments, and secure data management.

“At Broughton, we developed ToxHQ to meet the growing demand for efficient and reliable toxicology assessments in product development. Our goal is to help manufacturers quickly and accurately evaluate the toxicology impact of their products,” explained Dean Hatt, toxicology manager at Broughton.

“The infographic serves as a helpful guide, outlining each step of ToxHQ process, enabling users to fully understand and leverage our services. We can prepopulate the system with verified toxicology data, enabling the creation of a toxicology profile at the press of a button. This approach significantly reduces lead times by several weeks and delivers substantial cost savings for our customers.”

With 15 years of expertise, its latest infographic provides all the essential information users need to understand the process and utilise the service. ToxHQ provides instant toxicology reports, exposure analysis and human health risk assessments, all of which are customised to meet the specific needs of the industry, ensuring approval and effective risk mitigation.