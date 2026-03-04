Accumold to exhibit at OFC 2026

Accumold will exhibit at OFC 2026, an event for optical networking and communications, from 17-19th March at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Visit Accumold at Booth #715 to explore how micromoulding supports optical networking through miniature, tight-tolerance plastic components used in and around fibre optic connectivity and photonics-enabled hardware.

As networks densify and bandwidth requirements surge, optical systems increasingly rely on small, repeatable parts that help protect delicate interfaces, maintain alignment, manage cable routing, and support compact packaging for connectors, transceivers, and optical modules. These are parts where dimensional consistency isn’t a nice-to-have, it’s foundational to performance and reliability.

“Attending OFC 2026 allows us to stay at the forefront of photonics and optical innovation while sharing Accumold’s micro molding solutions with teams that need precision and reliability,” says Craig Tappe, senior sales engineer at Accumold. “We look forward to meeting visitors and discussing how we can support their next projects.”

OFC is a practical show. Attendees want real answers about manufacturability, scale, and risk. At Booth #715, Accumold will discuss the manufacturing realities behind miniature plastic components in optical networking, how design choices influence repeatability, how material selection affects long-term dimensional stability, and why process control becomes increasingly critical as connector density rises and tolerances tighten.

The team will also highlight how controlled production environments and robust inspection approaches help sustain consistency when parts are tiny, interfaces are sensitive, and performance expectations are unforgiving.

From optical connector subcomponents and alignment-related features to housings, retainers, guides, and other miniature structures that support optical assemblies, micromoulding is a quietly essential enabler of the world’s fastest communications systems.