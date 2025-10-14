ACD/Labs and Covestro announce collaboration

ACD/Labs, an informatics company that develops and commercialises software in support of R&D, and Covestro have joined forces to bring AI-powered solvent recommendation capabilities to the Percepta platform.

The announcement was made at the annual PhysChem Forum meeting (PCF 2025), hosted by F. Hoffmann-La Roche. This collaboration will make it easier for chemists worldwide to accelerate discovery and improve efficiency in chemical research. By integrating the validated AI tool from Covestro into ACD/Labs’ suite of digital solutions, scientists will gain rapid, data-driven guidance to make better-informed decisions in the laboratory.

Selecting the right solvent can be a crucial decision in chemical research, shaping the success, efficiency, and sustainability of experiments. Traditionally, this process has been limited by narrow solvent familiarity and time-consuming quantum chemical calculations, or trial-and-error. To streamline this process, Covestro developed an AI-driven approach to solvent recommendations, enabling them to broaden solvent choice and improve decision-making. Now, through this partnership, the innovative new solvent recommendation tool will be made available to the wider scientific community as part of ACD/Labs’ Percepta.

“This collaboration empowers scientists with recommendations which enhance chemical experiment design, while also helping organisations achieve corporate sustainability aspirations. The collaborative innovation efforts of ACD/Labs and Covestro represent how industry-leading organisations can come together to deliver practical value to the global scientific community,” says Andrew Anderson, Vice President of Innovation and Informatics Strategy at ACD/Labs.

The integration of AI-powered solvent recommendations into Percepta reflects ACD/Labs’ ongoing commitment to advancing digital science and supporting more efficient, sustainable research. By combining ACD/Labs’ expertise in predictive modelling software with the pioneering work Covestro has done in AI for solvent selection, this collaboration represents a step forward for informatics solutions that directly support bench chemists.

“Digitalisation and AI are important aspects of innovation at Covestro. Partnering with ACD/Labs allows us to share our advances in solvent selection with a global community, helping to push the boundaries of sustainable and efficient research in different industries but with the same passion for molecular transformations,” says Jens Langanke, head of R&D Simulations & Data Science, Covestro Deutschland AG.

This partnership highlights the growing convergence of artificial intelligence and chemical R&D. By embedding innovation from Covestro into the Percepta ecosystem, ACD/Labs is reinforcing its commitment to providing scientists with practical, cutting-edge tools that improve workflows, conserve resources, and accelerate discovery.