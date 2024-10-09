ACG accelerates European growth with major expansion in Croatia

Key Highlights:

ACG is set to expand its footprint in Europe with significant upgrades to its Croatian operations.

The expansion includes increased production capacity at ACG Capsules’ Croatian facility and the opening of new warehousing and slitting facilities by ACG Packaging Materials division.

This strategic move strengthens ACG’s presence in Europe, enhancing its ability to meet growing customer demand while streamlining supply chains across the region.

ACG, an integrated provider of oral dosage solutions, is set to expand its footprint in Europe with significant upgrades to its Croatian operations. The expansion includes increased production capacity at ACG Capsules’ Croatian facility and the opening of new warehousing and slitting facilities by ACG Packaging Materials division.

This strategic move strengthens ACG’s presence in Europe, enhancing its ability to meet growing customer demand while streamlining supply chains across the region. Since acquiring Croatia’s Lukaps capsule shell manufacturing plant in 2007, ACG has invested over 50 million euros in infrastructure, technology, and process upgrades, bringing the site to world-class standards. The latest phase of the expansion will be completed by the end of 2024, and production capacity has already surged by more than 80% in the past year alone.

Selwyn Noronha, CEO at ACG Capsules, said: "The expansion of our Croatian facility marks a pivotal moment in our European strategy. By boosting production and logistics capabilities, we are not only improving lead times but also contributing to the local economy by creating new job opportunities. This facility meets the highest global manufacturing standards, and we are replicating our sustainability initiatives here, ensuring our operations benefit both the environment and the communities we serve."

SR Shivshankar, CEO at ACG Packaging Materials, added: "The opening of our new warehouse in Croatia is a crucial step in increasing our agility and better serving our European customers. With shorter lead times and enhanced flexibility, this warehouse will allow us to respond to market demands faster and more efficiently. We are excited for the facility to be fully operational by November 2024."

ACG will showcase its offerings at CPHI Worldwide in Milan from October 8 to 10. Attendees were invited to join the team for an open meeting on October 9th, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, where refreshments were served.