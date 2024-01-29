ACG Becomes World’s First Capsule Manufacturing Factory to Join the Global Lighthouse Network Community 2023-24

ACG, the world's largest integrated supplier and service provider to the pharmaceutical industry, celebrated the inclusion of its capsule manufacturing facility in Pithampur, India, into the esteemed Global Lighthouse Network (GLN) by the World Economic Forum at the 54th Annual Davos Summit.

The World Economic Forum’s Global Lighthouse Network has acknowledged the exemplary integration of Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies, including artificial intelligence and big data analytics, by select factories globally. These facilities have been distinguished for their commitment to enhancing efficiency, fostering sustainable development, and simultaneously advancing their workforce’s skills and safeguarding the environment.

Upon receiving the award, Mr. Karan Singh, Managing Director, said: “I am delighted to receive this recognition on behalf of my team. For me the most unforgettable part of our journey wasn't any technology or efficiency milestone, but the incredible team that made it all possible. Just ordinary people, united towards one goal, bringing about innovative collaborations to push boundaries of what is possible. One of the stand-out features of our application was the Gen-AI integration. Something that was done in the less than two weeks. In between all the debate on what Gen-AI can do to humans it is a beautiful reminder that ‘technology is brilliant, but humans drive the change’. Let's remember that!”

Selwyn Noronha, CEO, ACG Capsules, added: “We are extremely proud of our first factory lighthouse. From its inception the facility has pioneered in its field, but this latest honour recognises the excellence in adopting AI at speed and scale. Our continued future-focused approach sets new benchmarks in quality and innovation, with the aim of ensuring maximum benefit for customers, regulators and the entire pharmaceutical ecosystem.”